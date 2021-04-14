Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Updated:

Bangladesh: Hindu homes and temple attacked in Satkhira district over harassment of minor girl

The attack was a result of a dispute between Pallab Mandal, son of Shripad Mandal of Uttar Kadamtala village who occasionally harassed the minor daughter of Jatin Baulia

OpIndia Staff
A villager injured in the attack
1

Multiple Hindu homes and a temple were attacked by assailants on Tuesday night in Fultala village of Satkhria district in Bangladesh. Several Hindu homes were looted and three idols of a local village temple were desecrated.

Pintu Baulia, one of the victims, said that assailants ambushed their village at around 8 pm on Tuesday and ransacked the entire village. “They vandalized idols at the local temple, looted our homes and injured at least 10 members of my community,” he added.

Desecrated idols at a local temple in Fultala village. Image Source: Dhaka Tribune

The attack was a result of a dispute between Pallab Mandal, son of Shripad Mandal of Uttar Kadamtala village who occasionally harassed the daughter of Jatin Baulia, an eighth-grade schoolgirl at a local School. This issue resulted in a dispute between the two parties, leading to the attack on Tuesday night.

Govinda Baulia, the brother of the victim’s father said the assailants broke into his home and even tried to abduct his niece. “Eight to ten members of my family, including my brother Jatin Baulia, were injured in the attack,” he informed.

Photographs posted by Dhaka Tribune showed that the idol at the local temple in the Fultala village was beheaded during the attack.

Police officials from Shyamnagar police station visited the spot following the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nazmul Huda of Shyamnagar police station informed, “The situation is under control. The assistant superintendent of police (Kaliganj circle) has visited the spot. We are making all necessary arrangements to bring those involved in the attack under the law as soon as possible.”

Hindu village attacked over a Facebook post

Earlier, over 80 houses of Hindus in the village of Sunamganj, Bangladesh were attacked and vandalized by the supporters of Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam in March over an alleged Facebook video.

A young Hindu man from Noagaon, Shalla Upazila was enraged by the Joint-Secretary General of Islamist group Hefazat-e-Islam Mamunul Haque’s speech and made a Facebook post criticizing it.

Upon discovering the post, Hefazat leaders staged a protest and vandalized over 80 houses of the village. Some villagers had to the flee their homes fearing for life.

The Hindu boy was instead taken into custody by the police for ‘insulting’ Mawlana Mamunul Haque on Facebook.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

