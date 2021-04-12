Monday, April 12, 2021
Bareilly: Patient Abdul Rehman beats another patient to death after argument over hospital bed

On Sunday morning, when Abdul came back from the washroom, he could not locate his bed. He mistook Hansram’s bed for his own and asked him to vacate it.

OpIndia Staff
Abdul Rehman killed fellow patient after argument over a hospital bed
Murder in UP hospital, representational image, via Twitter
24

A patient identified as 25-year-old Abdul has killed another patient identified as 45-year-old Hansram over occupancy of bed in the hospital in the state medical college at Shahjahanpur, Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh. The argument between Abdul Rehman and his fellow patient Hansram started when Abdul came from the washroom and could not locate his bed. He thought Hansram had occupied his bed, and they started arguing that led to Hansram’s death, as per reports.

As per the hospital authorities, Hansram was admitted to the hospital on April 10 after he complained of high fever and weakness. Abdul was also getting treatment at a nearby bed of the same ward for dehydration. Hansram was allotted bed number 21, while Abdul was on bed number 27. On Sunday morning, when Abdul came back from the washroom, he could not locate his bed. He mistook Hansram’s bed for his own and asked him to vacate it. Hansram, who was on his bed, refused to move.

They both started arguing, during which Abdul picked him up and threw him on the floor. While Hansram was on the ground, Abdul sat on his chest and started thrashing him, leading to his death. The hospital staff rushed to Hansram’s rescue after learning about the incident, but by the time they reached, Abdul had severely injured him.

After Hansram’s death, his family members created a ruckus in the hospital and accused the administration of negligence. The hospital called the Police to control the situation and take the necessary steps. After learning about the incident, Indra Vikram Singh, District Magistrate, Shahjahanpur and senior police officials visited the hospital and ensured necessary action would be taken against the accused. Rehman, the father of Abdul, claimed that his son was mentally ill. However, he could not provide any medical documents to prove his claims.

Sanjay Kumar, Superintendent of Police (city), said that an FIR had been registered under section 304 (culpable homicide), and the accused has been detained. “He is not able to give proper answers to our questions. The family members of the victim are satisfied with police action,” he added.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

