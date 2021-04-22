After Rakesh Tikait got vaccinated himself, BKU issues another threat to the Modi govt amid the Coronavirus pandemic: Read details

Despite the alarming surge of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the so-called farmers, who have been protesting and even indulged in violence earlier, have refused to budge an inch from the protesting sites. The ‘farmers’ who have been disrupting the borders for months are now interrupting the transportation of medical oxygen supply critical to saving lives of Covid-19 infected patients.

After so-called farmers deciding to march from Punjab to Delhi yet again, Rakesh Tikait led Bhartiya Kisan Union has been issuing threats, warning the BJP government to not make any attempts to vacate the protesting site. In the latest threat issued by Gurnam Singh Charuni of the BKU, he has warned of serious consequences if the government tries to vacate the borders in the garb of the corona crisis.

Interestingly, this was the same statement that was issued by Icchadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav when he had earlier said that the Modi government was trying to end the protest under the pretext of the Coronavirus pandemic.

कोरोना के नाम पर केंद्र सरकार किसान आंदोलन को समाप्त करवाने की साजिश रच रही है। अगर सरकार ने किसानों को धरने से कोरोना के नाम पर जबरदस्ती उठाने का प्रयास किया तो गंभीर परिणाम होंगे। — Gurnam Singh Charuni (@GurnamsinghBku) April 22, 2021

On April 17 too, Charuni had issued a warning threatening the party in power. His tweet read, “BJP should not be mistaken that they will be able to get the farmers to vacate the protest sites. If the Government takes such an action, the BJP will not be able to save its face.

A couple of days ago, while on a visit to Jammu, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had asserted that the ‘farmers’ agitation was not Shaheen Bagh that can be ended in the name of coronavirus.

This is not where it ends for the alleged ‘farmers’. At a time when the nation has recorded over 3 lakh new coronavirus cases, the protesting farmers chose to throw an Iftar party at the Ghazipur border in the national capital flouting all Covid-19 norms including social distancing.

The shocking videos of the party had emerged on social media where farmers leaders including Rakesh Tikait were seen dining in a large group at the protesting site.

Tankers carrying oxygen for #COVID19 patients (who are gasping for breath!) have had to take longer routes to reach Delhi hospitals because the Farm Bill protesters led by Rakesh Tikait have blocked the Gazipur Highway and are holding Iftar parties. pic.twitter.com/yl4i2LcpxL — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) April 21, 2021

Absolutely unaffected by the current crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic that has crippled the entire country, Bhartiya Kisan Union has announced a march to Delhi on April 21 in order to protest against the Farm laws. This march comes at a time when Delhi is going through a surge in new coronavirus cases breaking all previous records, acute shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds and testing facilities depleting rapidly.

Rakesh Tikait gets himself vaccinated

Shooting off farmers’ shoulders, Tikait insisted that the ongoing pandemic cannot be a reason to put the ‘farmers’ protest on hold, after getting himself vaccinated.

To add to it, he said the central government will be held responsible if farmers protesting at the borders of the national capitals are infected with the coronavirus.

Speaking with Republic Media Network, Tikait said, “Responsibility lies solely with the government if the farmers get infected with the virus. When the COVID-19 cases are rising across the country, who is responsible for it? Are farmers responsible for that too?”

He further added, “If there is a disease, then the government should ensure treatment for it and build hospitals for it. Politicians are collecting funds for other purposes. They are conducting rallies and contesting elections.”