Friday, April 9, 2021
Home News Reports Maharashtra: Black marketing of Remdesivir reported, crime branch seizes 272 injections from Andheri shop
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Black marketing of Remdesivir reported, crime branch seizes 272 injections from Andheri shop

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested two people in connection to the case. The shop is named GR Pharma and is located in the Jogeshwari area, as per a Mumbai Mirror report.

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai crime branch has seized 272 Remdesivir injections from Andheri
Remdesivir injections being black marketed in Maharashtra, images via Mumbai Mirror, Twitter
58

Amid the resurgence of coronavirus in the state of Maharashtra, Mumbai Police Crime Branch has recovered 272 Remdesivir injections from a shop in the Andheri area in Mumbai. Remdesivir is an important and effective drug used for the treatment of the pathogen in hospitalized adults and children.

The police informed that the vials of the drug had been stocked in the shop for the purpose of black marketing. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested two people in connection to the case. The shop is named GR Pharma and is located in the Jogeshwari area, as per a Mumbai Mirror report.

Similarly, in a separate incident, a 22-year-old youth was nabbed with a dozen 12 vials of Remdesivir from Andheri (East) on Thursday evening. The accused, Sarfaraz Hussain, was caught by the Crime Branch with the injections.

According to the official, the Crime Branch acted on a tip-off. They laid a trap after getting the information that a youth named Sarfaraz Hussain was trying to sell the anti-viral drug in the black market.

During a search operation, the Crime Branch found at least 12 vials of Remdesivir in his possession. The official said that investigation into the case is on and they are yet to ascertain whom he was going to deliver the now seized injections.

Remdesivir, a key drug proving beneficial for treating coronavirus

Remdesivir is an antiviral medication that targets a range of viruses. It has been proved beneficial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The full approval for the emergency use of the drug was preceded by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issuing a EUA (emergency use authorization) on May 1, 2020.

Following the approval, Remdesivir became the first drug to receive emergency use authorization to treat severe COVID-19 (confirmed or suspected) in hospitalized adults and children.

Remdesivir works by interrupting the production of the virus. Coronaviruses have genomes made up of ribonucleic acid (RNA). Remdesivir interferes with one of the key enzymes the virus needs to replicate RNA. This prevents the virus from multiplying.

Maharashtra govt caps the price of Remdesivir injections, warns against black marketing

With Maharashtra continuing to record the highest number of cases in the country, there has been a sudden surge in demand for this injection in the state. Owing to this, illegal trading or black marketing of Remdesivir injections has also seen a sharp rise in the state of Maharashtra.

On Thursday, the Maharashtra government had capped the price of Remdesivir injections between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,400 per vial and warned against its hoarding and black marketing.

The Remdesivir injection was first launched in Indian last year by Cipla and Hetero, with a price tag on each injection at Rs 4000 to Rs 5000. The treatment cost for 5 injection was around 25000. Later Zydus Cadilla launched Remdesivir under the brand name Remdac, with a price tag of Rs 2800.

Recently on March 24, Zydus had slashed the price of Remdac to just Rs 899. Zydus had license to produce Remdesivir from US drug maker Gilead. With the latest price cut, the treatment of 5 injections is to cost around Rs 4500. It is given to hospitalised patients.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 59,907 new COVID-19 cases in highest ever single-day spike yesterday, taking the overall caseload to 31,73,261. The state also reported the highest single-day death count due to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic with 322 fatalities on Thursday. The total death count in the state has reached 56,652. The state’s recovery rate stands at 82.36 per cent at present.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRemdesivir injection, Mumbai covid treatment, Mumbai Pharma
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Exclusive: Complainant says NMMC took no action against illegal encroachment by Bangladeshis in Navi Mumbai despite hundreds of reminders

OpIndia Staff -
Complainant alleged that Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has turned a blind eye to illegal encroachments by Bangladeshis
News Reports

Foreign money, secret workshop and explosives: UP STF’s #Hathras charge sheet exposes PFI’s plans to create riots in the name of Dalits

OpIndia Staff -
The chargesheet has mentioned that PFI had conducted a secret workshop in September 2020 to plan and create large-scale violence and riots in several cities.

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, AAP’s Amanatullah Khan incites Muslims against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, asks Mosques to issue sermons after Jummah

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Amanatullah Khan threatened violence against Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the Mahant of Dasna Temple, for insulting Islam

Sachin Vaze names Pradeep Sharma before NIA: All you need to know about the ex-cop who was Shiv Sena’s MLA candidate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze has reportedly told NIA that Sharma had helped procure the gelatin sticks and was present with him when he had called Mansukh Hiren to meet.

The false claims of COVID-19 vaccine shortage and the propaganda for American vaccines: A detailed analysis

Editor's picks Raju Das -
While non-NDA states are lagging behind vaccinating eligible population, they are demanding to open up the vaccines to all adults

‘Encounter cop’ Pradeep Sharma who contested assembly elections on a Shiv Sena ticket procured gelatin sticks planted at Antilia: Sachin Vaze

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze has named Shiv Sena leader and former policeman Pradeep Sharma in his confession to the NIA, as per a report by Republic TV.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sachin Vaze’s explosive letter to NIA court where not just Anil Deshmukh but Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab also feature: Read full...

Nupur J Sharma -
In another development in Antilia bomb scare case, Sachin Vaze has written letter to NIA accusing Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab of extortion
Read more
News Reports

“I was going against Islam… I’m handing myself over to Allah”: Saqib Khan of Roadies fame quits the glamour industry

OpIndia Staff -
The now former model Saqib Khan wrote about going astray from the tenets of Islam and his lack of "Sukoon" because of it
Read more
News Reports

Sadhguru says sorry if someone is genuinely hurt over his comments on Lord Krishna and Yashoda, but explains what he meant

OpIndia Staff -
SM were awash with a video of Sadhguru in which he made remarks on nature of love between Lord Krishna and Yashoda
Read more
Crime

Allegations of sexual assault levelled against several activists leading the farmer protests: Here is what we know so far

Anurag -
Several woman have come forward accusing four farmer protest activists of sexual assault and other serious charges
Read more
Crime

Death threat to Yati Narsinghanand: One Danish Ali from Meerut offers Rs 51 lakh for ‘beheading’ the Dasna temple priest

OpIndia Staff -
The person, reportedly named Danish Ali, has been arrested by Meerut police.
Read more
News Reports

Marathi film producer accuses Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of 8 years of harassment, torture, vulgar video calls, character assassination and abuse

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Swapna Patker says she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP and Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,977FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com