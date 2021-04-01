Thursday, April 1, 2021
Home Entertainment Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker speaks language of Islamic terrorists to mock the BJP
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker speaks language of Islamic terrorists to mock the BJP

The 'Gaumutra' (cow urine) jibe is often used by Islamic terrorists who carry out terror attack on India with specific intention to kill Hindus.

OpIndia Staff
Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker (image courtesy: india.com)
729

Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker on Thursday used the language of Islamic terrorists to mock the BJP.

Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker’s tweet

Bhasker quoted a tweet by one Twitter user ‘Ahana Pathak’ who had mocked the BJP and said that the lotus blooms only in the minds of those who have dung in it. To that, Bhasker claimed that not just that, but “Urine, cow urine specifically’. The lotus is the election symbol of the BJP.

Gaumutra jibe

The ‘Gaumutra’ (cow urine) jibe is often used by Islamic terrorists who carry out terror attack on India with specific intention to kill Hindus. In February 2019 when Adil Ahmed Dar rammed an explosive filled car on CRPF convoy killing India’s soldiers, he had referred to Indians as ‘Gae ka peshab peene wale’. Hindus consider cow holy and some also believe the cow urine contains medicinal value that can cure certain diseases. However, ‘gaumutra’ jibe is often used to mock and hate on all Hindus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsswara bhaskar, swara bhasker, gau mutra
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

