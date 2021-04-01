Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker on Thursday used the language of Islamic terrorists to mock the BJP.

Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker’s tweet

Bhasker quoted a tweet by one Twitter user ‘Ahana Pathak’ who had mocked the BJP and said that the lotus blooms only in the minds of those who have dung in it. To that, Bhasker claimed that not just that, but “Urine, cow urine specifically’. The lotus is the election symbol of the BJP.

Gaumutra jibe

The ‘Gaumutra’ (cow urine) jibe is often used by Islamic terrorists who carry out terror attack on India with specific intention to kill Hindus. In February 2019 when Adil Ahmed Dar rammed an explosive filled car on CRPF convoy killing India’s soldiers, he had referred to Indians as ‘Gae ka peshab peene wale’. Hindus consider cow holy and some also believe the cow urine contains medicinal value that can cure certain diseases. However, ‘gaumutra’ jibe is often used to mock and hate on all Hindus.