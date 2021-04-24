Saturday, April 24, 2021
CBI registers FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in allegations of extortion made by Parambir Singh: Details

According to reports, the CBI is also conducting searches and raids at several places related to the case.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, now booked in corruption and extortion case
8

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has now reportedly registered an FIR (First Information Report) against former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in the case of extortion allegations levelled against by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Earlier in the month, CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry to probe corruption allegations against Maharashtra’s ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh levelled by former Commission of Police, Mumbai, Parambir Singh. CBI spokesperson RC Joshi has said, “CBI has registered a PE in the respect of the Bombay High Court order dated April 5, 2021.”

The PE had been registered after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI inquiry basis a PIL filed by Dr Jaishri Patil. Terming the case as ‘extraordinary and unprecedented, the Bombay High Court had also said that after the preliminary inquiry ordered by it, the CBI would be free to decide further course of action. Therefore, it allowed CBI to file an FIR in the case if it did find evidence against Anil Deshmukh in the allegations levelled against him by Parambir Singh.

Parambir Singh’s corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh had written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked controversial cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs. 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants and other establishments.

The letter by Parambir Singh had raised several questions regarding the Antilia bomb scare case and the death of Mansukh Hiren. Sachin Vaze is currently under arrest for his involvement in the matter. The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier transferred the Mansukh Hiren death case to the NIA. Parambir Singh was then transferred and posted as DG Home Guard after the explosive revelations.

CBI registers FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in allegations of extortion made by Parambir Singh: Details

