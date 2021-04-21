In an embarrassing video that has gone viral on social media, Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar’s nephew can be seen roaming without a mask in public, flouting this basic covid norm.

Additionally, on being caught by the police, Shoaib Dhebar reportedly dialled his uncle to come to his rescue and misbehaved with the cops.

Shoaib Dhebar threatened the police on being stopped for stepping out without a mask in public amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which has left Chhattisgarh as one of the worst affected states in the country.

Shoaib who was accompanied by a pillion rider can be heard saying that he was on his way to purchase a mask when questioned by a cop. He can be seen yelling at a cop for allegedly ‘mistreating’ him.

Chalan of Rs 5?

A social media user shared that Shoaib was let go after being fined for a mere Rs.5. The user has also tweeted an image of the Chalan.

What action ?



पांच रुपये का चालान काटा है छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस ने.



भतीजों की मौज है आजकल.



एक भतीजा नियम तोड़ कर वैक्सीन लगवा रहा है, एक बिना मास्क घूम रहा है और पुलिस पर धौंस दिखा रहा है. pic.twitter.com/clUqQAU5hC — Sushant (@sushantABP) April 21, 2021

However, some media reports have stated that the Rs 5 Chalan was made by mistake and later another image had surfaced on social media where it was shown that Shoaib was fined Rs 500. The police commissioner has reportedly stated that he is not aware of the incident.

Calling it an unfortunate incident, Aijaz Dhebar tweeted saying, “law is the same for everyone, whether it is a relative of mine or the Prime Minister.”

He further added that at a time of crisis one must respect the frontline warriors and that his nephew has been warned for his misbehaviour.

कानून सबके लिए समान है, चाहे वो मेरा कोई सबंधी हो या प्रधानमंत्री का।



शोएब ढेबर द्वारा की गई गलती के लिए उसका चालान काटा गया है और उसे चेतावनी भी दी गई है कि आगे से ऐसी गलती नही होनी चाहिए।



इस संकट के हालात में हमारे कोरोना वारियर्स का सहयोग और सम्मान आवश्यक है… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pj1jk8wwTY — Aijaz Dhebar (@AijazDhebar) April 21, 2021

Not sure which law is being talked about here as the fine for not wearing a mask in a public place in Chhattisgarh was increased five times to Rs 500 in March. The decision was taken after the state of Chhattisgarh was hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic. The state has been recording over 100 deaths every day since April 10.