Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Home News Reports 'Chacha mayor hain hamare': Raipur mayor's nephew Shoaib Dhebar misbehaves with cops when caught...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Chacha mayor hain hamare’: Raipur mayor’s nephew Shoaib Dhebar misbehaves with cops when caught without mask, video viral

Raipur mayor's nephew Shoaib Dhebar was seen misbehaving with police officials when stopped for not wearing a mask.

OpIndia Staff
Raipur mayor's nephew caught without mask, misbehaves with policemen
Shoaib Dhebar misbehaving with cops on being caught, image via Twitter
6

In an embarrassing video that has gone viral on social media, Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar’s nephew can be seen roaming without a mask in public, flouting this basic covid norm.

Additionally, on being caught by the police, Shoaib Dhebar reportedly dialled his uncle to come to his rescue and misbehaved with the cops.

Shoaib Dhebar threatened the police on being stopped for stepping out without a mask in public amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which has left Chhattisgarh as one of the worst affected states in the country. 

Shoaib who was accompanied by a pillion rider can be heard saying that he was on his way to purchase a mask when questioned by a cop. He can be seen yelling at a cop for allegedly ‘mistreating’ him. 

Chalan of Rs 5?

A social media user shared that Shoaib was let go after being fined for a mere Rs.5. The user has also tweeted an image of the Chalan.

However, some media reports have stated that the Rs 5 Chalan was made by mistake and later another image had surfaced on social media where it was shown that Shoaib was fined Rs 500. The police commissioner has reportedly stated that he is not aware of the incident.

Calling it an unfortunate incident, Aijaz Dhebar tweeted saying, “law is the same for everyone, whether it is a relative of mine or the Prime Minister.”

He further added that at a time of crisis one must respect the frontline warriors and that his nephew has been warned for his misbehaviour.

Not sure which law is being talked about here as the fine for not wearing a mask in a public place in Chhattisgarh was increased five times to Rs 500 in March. The decision was taken after the state of Chhattisgarh was hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic. The state has been recording over 100 deaths every day since April 10.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChhattisgarh mask, Raipur mayor, Masks up
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Nashik: Oxygen leaks from tanker, 22 patients dead as ventilators were stopped

OpIndia Staff -
The incident occurred at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik.
News Reports

No, Indian govt did not export medical oxygen as country grappled coronavirus pandemic. Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
India did not export 9884 MT of medical oxygen between January to March 2021 amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Gujarat Congress leader gets schooled by Reliance Group President for trying to shame company over oxygen supply

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader tries to shame Mukesh Ambani for helping Maharashtra with oxygen and not Gujarat, Reliance fact-checks

Serum Institute of India announces prices to be charged from state governments and private hospitals for COVISHIELD: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Serum Institute of India to provide COVISHIELD at Rs 400 to state governments, Rs 600 to private hospitals

Breathing oxygen? Thank a tree hugger in Aarey forest

Opinions Sanghamitra -
As media reports started going oxygen, oxygen, oxygen in the last few days, the 'liberals' recalled their primary school science lessons.

No masks, abuses and ruckus: How a Shiv Sena corporator abuses power to threaten doctors on duty

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The doctors of Bhagwati Hospital have threatened to resign after being humiliated by the Shiv Sena corporator.

Recently Popular

News Reports

AAP supported farmer protests hampering war against Covid-19, oxygen supplier writes to GOI saying tankers delayed due to roadblocks by protestors

OpIndia Staff -
Inox Air Products said that they are facing delays in Delhi while transporting oxygen due to road blockades by the farmer protestors
Read more
Opinions

Journalism: The new performance art

Nupur J Sharma -
With the COVID-19 pandemic, journalists have screamed "Beware of the Ides of March" to anyone who would listen - Barkha Dutt for example.
Read more
News Reports

No masks, abuses and ruckus: How a Shiv Sena corporator abuses power to threaten doctors on duty

OpIndia Staff -
The doctors of Bhagwati Hospital have threatened to resign after being humiliated by the Shiv Sena corporator.
Read more
News Reports

IIT Kanpur Professor predicts COVID-19 to peak in May, dismisses claims of Kumbh and poll rallies being responsible for spread

Jhankar Mohta -
The IIT Kanpur professor said that since the election rallies and the Kumbh are held in open spaces, there are few chances of it spreading the COVID virus
Read more
Opinions

Understanding the hate factory: How Rohan Joshi and his hateful post against Hindus gives us an insight into the ‘liberal’ mind

T Waraich -
Comedian Rohan Joshi tells Bhakts, "I have nothing but contempt for them and nit a shred of empathy" as he mocks Coronavirus deaths
Read more
Opinions

Why did 9 anti-Modi parties demand from Election Commission that rallies must be held?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Let us get into the dirt and start pointing fingers, if that is what everyone wants. How did the second wave come to be?
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
531,032FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com