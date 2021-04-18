Sunday, April 18, 2021
Home News Reports China: Communist regime pressurises Ant Group to ditch its founder Jack Ma and divest...
Economy and FinanceNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

China: Communist regime pressurises Ant Group to ditch its founder Jack Ma and divest his stack in the company

Reuters reported that Jack Ma was told by Chinese regulators that he could only sell his stake to existing investors within the Ant group and not to any external party.

OpIndia Staff
Chinese govt pressurises Ant Group to facilitate exit of founder Jack Ma
Jack Ma (left), Xi Jinping (right), images via The Week
14

A month after the Communist regime in China cracked down on the media assets of Alibaba, it has now directed Alibaba’s affiliate company Ant Group to take away control from its founder Jack Ma, reported Reuters. The business tycoon had attracted the ire of the Chinese government in October last year after he went on a tirade against China’s current banking system, its financial regulatory structure and the challenges posed by it to Ant Group.

The Ant Group is is an affiliate company of the Alibaba Group, which operates China’s largest digital payment platform Alipay. The group has stacks in Indian companies Paytm and Zomato, apart from several companies across the world.

The Chinese regulators have directed the Ant Group to find options to sell Jack Ma’s stake in the company so as to seize control from him. They have hinted to the financial technology giant that doing so will improve their ties with the Communist regime and avoid the scrutiny of their businesses. Reuters reported that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) had held meetings with Jack Ma and the Ant Group separately between January and March this year.

During the talks, the possibility of Jack Ma’s exit from the Ant Group was discussed. Earlier, Wall Street Journal reported that the business tycoon had offered parts of the company to the Chinese government in November last year. However, Ant Group has denied all such claims in a statement. It said, “Divestment of Mr. Ma’s stake in Ant Group has never been the subject of discussions with anyone.”

Disinvestment options offered to Jack Ma will be reviewed by the Chinese regime

Citing sources, Reuters reported that Jack Ma was told by Chinese regulators that he could only sell his stake to existing investors within the Ant group and not to any external party. Moreover, he was directed to not sell his stake to an individual/entity close to him. Jack Ma was also given the option to choose a Chinese investor affiliated with the Communist Party of China (CCP). Nevertheless, every such decision will be reviewed by the Chinese government.

Reuters emphasised that all three sources, who had highlighted the disinvestment of Jack Ma’s stakes, were consistent in ‘terms of the timeline’ of events. However, the Chinese government and its subsidiaries have refused to comment on the matter.

Influence held by Jack Ma over Ant Group

It must be mentioned that even though Jack Ma has exited from corporate positions in the company, he still holds significant control and influence over Ant Group and Alibaba. Despite holding a 10% stake in Ant Group, he controls the company through its related entities. Through Hangzhou Yunbo Investment Consulting Co., Ltd, Jack Ma has control over two other entities with a 50.5% stake in Ant Group. Interestingly, Yunbo can decide on matters pertaining to Ant Group and exercise the combined voting rights of 3 entities. Jack Ma holds about 34% equity interest in Hangzhou Yunbo Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.

China worried about Alibaba’s media clout as it threatens CCP propaganda

It is believed that Alibaba has used its influence in the media to ‘reshape’ government legislation to favour its businesses. In May 2020, several social media posts on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo, accusing Alibaba executive of an extra-marital affair was removed. In a probe by internet watchdog Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), it alleged that Alibaba used ‘capital to manipulate public opinion.’

Alibaba has contributed around $100 million in advertising revenue on Weibo in 2019. CAC had lashed out at the micro-blogging platform for interfering in online communication. Without naming Alibaba, the Communist Party of China leader Xu Lin said that China will “resolutely prohibit dilution of the party’s leadership in the name of (media) convergence, resolutely guard against risks of capital manipulating public opinion.”

Not just Alibaba, several Chinese tech giants such as Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Bytedance Ltd. hold significant assets in the media. However, the Chinese regime has not made it clear whether the other tech companies will face the same wrath like that of Alibaba. Experts believe that giving aways its media assets would not affect Alibaba in a negative manner but will instead improve ties with the Communist regime by dismissing its insecurities. It will also help them in deterring future crackdown by the CCP, as it continues to tighten the restrictions on media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress supporter Saket Gokhale spreads lies to defend Maharashtra govt’s harassment of Bruck Pharma director over Remdesivir supply

OpIndia Staff -
Saket Gokhale alleged that 'private individual' like Devendra Fadnavis is not authorised to purchase Remdesivir from Gujarat
Social Media

Gorakhpur tragedy accused Dr Kafeel Khan asks people to use steroids as ‘self medication’ to manage COVID

OpIndia Staff -
Kafeel Khan prescribed inhaled budesonide (steroid) 2 puffs twice a day and Dexamethasone (steroid) 6 mg daily for 10 days.

Aam Aadmi Party shares manipulated media of Amit Shah to claim PM Modi ‘sleeps’ 24 hours a day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The social media team of Arvind Kejriwal's party trimmed the video and made it look like as if HM Shah was criticizing PM Modi for 'sleeping' the whole day.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta challenges for free flight tickets to Pakistan but goes into hiding after Twitter user provides it. Read what happened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hansal Mehta's flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.

From fake Remdesivir in Sharad Pawar’s constituency to fake RT-PCR reports: Thugs are having a free run in Maharashtra amid pandemic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Multiple cases of such fake RTPCR and fake Remdesivir have emerged from various parts of the country amid the surge in coronavirus pandemic.

After finishing rallies in all poll bound states amid rising COVID cases, Rahul Gandhi ‘cancels’ future rallies in Bengal where Congress has no chance

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi held massive rallies in all poll bound states amid the rising coronavirus cases

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
News Reports

Video claiming a dargah was recently constructed on footpath along Sabarmati riverfront road in Ahmedabad goes viral: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens have shared a video claiming that a dargah had mysteriously sprung up along the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad
Read more
News Reports

Controversial Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi of the AIMPLB passes away: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has passed away on Saturday.
Read more
News Reports

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta challenges for free flight tickets to Pakistan but goes into hiding after Twitter user provides it. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hansal Mehta's flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar after Dharma Productions fires Kartik Aryan, tells them not to ‘force him to hang himself’ like SSR

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has hit out at Karan Johar and Dharma Productions after Kartik Aryan was fired from Dostana 2.
Read more
Media

Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire spreads fake news a day after The Logical Indian apologised for the same: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan spread fake news again, in fact, the same fake news that the Logical Indians had apologised for just a day ago.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
530,033FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com