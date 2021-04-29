On April 28, Delhi High Court slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over the shortage of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir. The court also sought a reason for the decline in Covid-19 testing in Delhi. Remdesivir is currently in high demand across the nation for treating moderate-severe cases of Covid-19.

During the hearing, the court noted that the records show 52,000 vials of Remdesivir were delivered to the National Capital. However, the Government of Delhi under Arvind Kejriwal claimed that they only received 2,500 vials of the life-saving drug. The court said, “Hoarding of medicines or oxygen cylinders leads to the creation of an artificial scarcity to an extent which may not be there,” while appealing to the people not to indulge in the hoarding of life-saving drugs and oxygen.

The court sought reason behind the decline in RT-PCR tests

The court had asked the Delhi Government to provide a status report on the number of RT-PCR tests conducted by the labs in Delhi. The court asked the government to explain the decline in the number of tests performed per day.

Use DTC buses to transport dead bodies

The court asked the Delhi Government to consider the transportation of dead bodies of Covid-19 patients via DTC buses. Due to the surge in the number of deaths per day in the national capital, people find it difficult to arrange a proper vehicle to transport the dead body from the hospital to the cremation ground.

Court criticised the attack on doctors at Apollo hospital

A bench of Delhi High Court took cognisance of the attack on doctors in Apollo Hospital by the family members of a deceased Covid-19 patient on April 27. Reports suggest that the family members of the deceased patient attacked doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff at the hospital located in Sarita Vihar, Delhi.

The court said, “Such incidents are bound to demoralise the medical community which is serving tirelessly to save lives of the people.” While directing the authorities, including police, to be vigilant, the court said, “We hope such incidents will not be repeated. The authorities, including the police, should be mindful of such conduct and be vigilant to prevent any such untoward incidents.”