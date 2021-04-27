Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Home News Reports Despite not wearing a mask herself, transgender Congress councillor thrashes two Hindu Sadhus: Watch
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Despite not wearing a mask herself, transgender Congress councillor thrashes two Hindu Sadhus: Watch

Despite her best attempt to deflect social media backlash and portray herself as a genuine political leader, netizens were not convinced by her act.

OpIndia Staff
Despite not wearing mask herself, transgender Congress councillor thrashes two Hindu Sadhus
Poonam Mahant thrashing Hindu Sadhu
14

On Tuesday (April 27) morning, a Congress councilor was seen thrashing two Hindu Sadhus in the Pilibanga area in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as one Poonam Mahant. She is the councillor of ward number 35 and was elected on a Congress ticket in January this year. In a video that has now gone viral, the transgender Congress councillor was seen slapping two Hindu saints and shoving them in one corner. She then inquired, “Where are your masks in the time of the Coronavirus pandemic?” It must be mentioned that the accused herself did not have a mask or face covering.

Intimidated by the possibility of physical harm, one of the sadhus pointed towards a piece of cloth around his neck (suggesting that it was his mask). “Where is your mask?” she threatened after seizing the stick from one of the Sadhus. “Put the mask on,” she ordered and proceeded to hit a Sadhu with the stick in her hand. In her defence, she has claimed that she stopped the Sadhus only because they were roaming around without a mask.

Following social media backlash, the accused Congress worker tried to do ‘damage control.’ In another video made viral by the accused, one of the Sadhus was seen approaching the house of the councillor. The ‘transgender’ then stepped out of her house and directed him to a signboard. “Please wear a mask”, she was heard as saying. Poonam Mahant was then seen handing out a mask to the Sadhu and urging him to take care of himself amidst the Coronavirus crisis.

Despite her best attempt to deflect social media backlash and portray herself as a genuine political leader, netizens were not convinced by her act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘India has always been a second home for me’: Former Australian pacer Brett Lee donates 1 Bitcoin, or Rs 41 lac, for oxygen supplies

OpIndia Staff -
Brett Lee thanked Australian pacer Pat Cummins for starting the initiative as he announed his decision
News Reports

Delhi HC makes startling revelations, says they never requested for rooms at 5-star hotel, hint at ‘appeasement’ by AAP Govt: Read what they said

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi High Court has slammed the Delhi Government over its order to reserve a hundred rooms at a five star hotel.

Watch the ad that made Congress workers go on a rampage, vandalising Storia Foods office in Mumbai

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Storia Foods had to pull down the ad after Congress workers rampaged their Mumbai office

Arfa Khanum Sherwani’s Amethi SOS, her tweets after patient’s death, Police says death due to heart attack, not Covid: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arfa Khanum Sherwani on Monday shared an SOS from a person called Shashank and said that he urgently required an oxygen cylinder.

Yogi Adityanath decides to rope in retired doctors and para-medical staff to deal with the COVID-19 crisis in the state

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The decision to rope in retired medical staff was taken to help with the shortage of manpower amid rising coronavirus cases.

News18 retracts graphic misquoting UP CM Yogi Adityanath on coronavirus pandemic and oxygen crisis, issues apology

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The mainstream Hindi channel plugged a wrong graphic misquoting the CM when he was sharing an update on the medical oxygen supply in the state.

Recently Popular

News Reports

85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

OpIndia Staff -
The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man.
Read more
Cricket

‘Liberals’ express unhappiness over Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donating to PM Cares Fund, spread lies to claim his donation is wasted

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donated AUD 50,000 to the PM Cares Fund which amounts to little over INR 29 lakhs.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.
Read more
Crime

Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe and boyfriend Niyaz Ahemed arrested for murdering her brother, had decapitated his head too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Kannada actress by the name of Shanaya Katwe was arrested by the Hubballi Rural police in connection to the gruesome murder of her brother.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Read more
Media

Purported letter by Times Now employees accuses channel of going soft on Kejriwal due to ads, channel rubbishes letter as malicious

OpIndia Staff -
Employees at Times Now have written to Times Group MD Vineet Jain to register their anguish about the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,149FansLike
533,543FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com