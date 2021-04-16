Friday, April 16, 2021
Home Government and Policy EC extends election campaign ban before polls in West Bengal to 72 hours, no...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

EC extends election campaign ban before polls in West Bengal to 72 hours, no campaigning allowed after 7 PM

Warning political parties and candidates to strictly abide by COVID guidelines, the Election Commission asked them to provide masks, sanitizers, etc. to the participants attending their rallies, events

OpIndia Staff
Election Commission releases order curbing campaign time for political parties in West bengal
Election rally by TMC in West Bengal(Source: PTI)
1

In the light of the spiralling coronavirus crisis in the country, the Election Commission of India has issued an order to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic during the remaining phases of assembly elections. The Commission has extended the silence period for rallies, public meetings, street plays, nukkad sabhas, bike rallies or any gathering for campaigning purposes to 72 hours before the end of the polls for Phase 6, 7 and 8 in the state of West Bengal.

In general, this period is 48 hours, which means parties and candidates can’t campaign for two days before the elections, now this restriction extends to three days.

Moreover, the poll panel has also reduced the hours available for the election campaign. No rallies, no public meetings, street plays, Nukkad sabhas, shall be allowed on any day during the campaign between 7 pm and 10 am with effect from 7 pm of 16 April 2021, the order released by the Election Commission on Friday said.

In its order, the Election Commission issued a stern admonition to the political parties for occasional violations of the COVID guidelines issued by the poll body during the announcement of the assembly elections for the states of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and UT of Puducherry.

Taking cognisance of the prevailing unprecedented coronavirus crisis in the country, the Election Commission has asked candidates and political parties to ensure absolute adherence to COVID guidelines in letter and spirit. Violations, if any shall be sternly dealt with and action, including criminal action can be initiated as per the extant legal framework.

The order also mentioned that it would be the responsibility of organisers of public meetings, rallies, etc. to provide masks and sanitisers to every person attending these gatherings at their own cost and account for it in their expenditure. The polls body also asked organisers to ensure proper usage of masks, sanitisers, and also be responsible for maintaining minimum social distancing by everyone.

The EC also asked star campaigners, political leaders, candidates to set an example by following the COVID guidelines and also nudge their followers to do the same while addressing rallies, election meetings and other public events.

District Election Officers and Returning Officers shall take strict measures to enforced COVID guidelines during the elections, the order said, adding that they can cancel public meetings, rallies in case there are violations.

“Special observers and General, Police and Expenditure Observers shall strictly monitor compliance of COVID norms during campaign,” the order said.

The new guidelines will be applicable for the last three phases of assembly elections in West Bengal on 22, 26 and 29 April. The next and fifth phase of polls will take place tomorrow, which means campaigning for it is already over as per existing rules. The elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are already over by 6th April, waiting for the results on 2nd May.

Measures taken by Election Commission to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic

Listing down the measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission said that it has undertaken intensive awareness campaigns to educate voters and all stakeholders connected to the election process regarding the process of fighting against the coronavirus outbreak.

The maximum number of electors per booth has been reduced to 1000 from 1500. Simultaneously, the facilities of casting the postal ballot has been extended to PWD electors, 80+ year old, and COVID-19 suspect/positive patients.

The poll body has mandated the use of masks, face shield, sanitiser, gloves by the polling authorities during the process. Likewise, voters have also been asked to mandatorily wear masks while casting their votes. Stock of reserve masks is kept at the booths for providing to default electors.

Thermal screenings of electors will be conducted by health workers at all polling centres. If anyone has temperature higher than normal temperature, he/she will need to come in the last hour of the poll fixed for COVID-19 patients.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint accuses the centre of issuing diktats to states on COVID-19, which is far from the truth

Editorial Desk -
ThePrint ignores that apart from the initial nationwide lockdown, centre has given every flexibility to states on the ward against COVID-19
News Reports

Rally of dead bodies, threats against CRPF, lying and scaring with ‘detention camps’ so people don’t vote: What viral audio of Mamata Banerjee means

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee was heard telling TMC worker Partha Pratim Roy to organise a political rally with the dead bodies to stir public sympathy

US intelligence backtracks on Russian bounty claims, here is how media ran unfounded stories to damage Trump’s re-election bid

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
A June 2020 article in NYT had claimed that Russia is offering money to Taliban-linked terrorists to kill US soldiers, a claim that has now been discredited.

While ‘liberals’ discuss usurpring Ram Mandir funds, they debate whether they should help ‘Sanghis’ amidst rising COVID-19 cases

Social Media K Bhattacharjee -
Liberals online are busy debating whether they should help 'Sanghis' combat Covid-19 in these trying times.

Noida: Family of Muslim girl accuses Hindu boy of kidnapping, girl tells police she converted to Hinduism and married willingly

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Noida Police confirmed that the Muslim girl and the Hindu youth had been living together in Prayagraj for very long

The Logical Indian spreads fake news claiming BJP leader attended Kumbh despite testing Covid positive, issues apology

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Logical Indian (TLI) has apologised for spreading fake news about Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala.

Recently Popular

Media

Aaj Tak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
News Reports

Missionaries converted over 1 lakh people amidst the pandemic, claims to have planted more churches than all the 25 years of their work in...

OpIndia Staff -
Missionaries claim they used the distress faced by poor people during the lockdown to convert them to Christianity and build more churches
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh man hacks family of six including two children to avenge the rape of his daughter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Andhra Pradesh police confirmed that the incident was a fall out of a old feud between the accused and the victim family
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan on the verge of civil war as it bans TLP for violent protests over the arrest of its leader and Muhammad cartoons in...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan Government has taken the decision to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for their violent protests in the country
Read more
News Reports

TMC’s Mahua Moitra claims wishing Hindus on Hindu new year is ‘radicalisation’

OpIndia Staff -
While Moitra wanted to paint everyone who was celebrating the Hindu new year as 'radical', the hate for Hindus was actually more evident in her tweet.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,449FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com