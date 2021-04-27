Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Amidst the COVID-19 surge, French President Emmanuel Macron shares a message in Hindi with Indians: Here’s what he said

"No one is untouched by the pandemic we are going through. We know that India is going through a difficult period. France and India have always been united and we are ready to provide our support," said Emmanuel Macron's FB post.

OpIndia Staff
French President shares a message of solidarity with Indians in Hindi
French President Emmanuel Macron with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi(Source:dw.com)
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday took to Facebook to express solidarity with India amidst the resurgent COVID-19 outbreak. The post, which was uploaded in Hindi, said that solidarity is at the heart of friendship between the two countries.

The French President said France would send medical equipment, ventilators, liquid oxygen containers and oxygen generators to augment India’s capabilities in fighting the pandemic.

“No one is untouched by the pandemic we are going through. We know that India is going through a difficult period. France and India have always been united and we are ready to provide our support,” said Emmanuel Macron’s FB post.

He added, “France will send medical equipment, ventilators and oxygen and 8 oxygen generators to India. Each generator can make a hospital self-sufficient for 10 years by producing oxygen from the ambient air.”

“Solidarity is at the heart of our nation. It is at the centre of friendship between our countries. We will win together,” Macron wrote.

Earlier, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain had stated that in the next few days, France will help India with not just immediate relief but also long-term capacities including 8 high capacity oxygen generators, each providing yearlong O2 for 250 beds – Liquid O2 for 2000 patients for 5 days – 28 ventilators and equipment for ICUs.

Meanwhile, India reported over 3.23 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the country’s total caseloads to 1.76 crores. India is in a midst of a second COVID-19 outbreak and now has over 28.82 lakh active cases.

Searched termsFrance to India, Macron message, Macron Hindi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

