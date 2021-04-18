Sunday, April 18, 2021
Gujarat: Three Bangladeshi intruders arrested from Surat for human trafficking, minor girl rescued from prostitution

On Saturday, while working on a tip-off, Special Operation team busted the racket and arrested the trio. 17-year-old girl who was rescued was sent to children's home.

OpIndia Staff
Surat Police bust prostitution racket, three Bangladeshi nationals arrested (image courtesy: news18gujarati)
Three Bangladeshi nationals including a husband-wife duo were arrested by Surat Police after a human trafficking racket was busted. As per reports, Mijanur alias Shariful Shailk (36), his wife Ajmira Khatun (32) and agent Murtuza Shaikh (31), all three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested. Mijanur and his wife Ajmira had allegedly illegally crossed the border to India and were living in Surat. Due to extreme poverty, they reportedly decided to get into human trafficking.

The couple reportedly approached Murtaza, a resident of Ankleshwar, to get a girl from Bangladesh for prostitution. Reports state Murtaza travelled to Bangladesh and brought girls to India for Rs 15,000. He used to pay Rs 4,000 to agents for helping him cross the border illegally.

On Saturday, while working on a tip-off, Special Operation team busted the racket and arrested the trio. 17-year-old girl who was rescued was sent to children’s home. Earlier, Murtaza was arrested by police in bogus document case.

