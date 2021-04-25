Sunday, April 25, 2021
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who played Lord Ram in TV series, to open 1000 bed hospitals in Patna and Lucknow

Earlier in January, he had taken to social media to say that he will be making a generous contribution for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

OpIndia Staff
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary who played role of Lord Ram in TV series to construct hospitals in Patna and Lucknow
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who played the role of Lord Ram in popular TV series Ramayan, took to Twitter to announce that he will be opening a 1,000 bed super modern hospital in Patna and Lucknow.

He added that he will follow it up with other cities.

Earlier in January, he had taken to social media to say that he will be making a generous contribution for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

“You must have seen me in the character of Lord Ram and in different other characters but I truly believe that whatever I have achieved in life is due to Him. ‘Ramayan’ was my first ever serial on TV and I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart. And I want to share something beautiful with you today,” the actor said in the video.

Choudhary has also been active on social media helping people in distress arranging for oxygen and other crucial medicines needed for coronavirus patients.

Gurmeet Choudhary had played the role of Lord Ram in the hugely popular show ‘Ramayan’ in Imagine TV which started in 2008. Actress Debina Bonnerjee had played the role of Maa Sita. Gurmeet and Debina got married in 2011.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

