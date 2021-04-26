Monday, April 26, 2021
Updated:

Hemkunt Foundation accuse Rajasthan Police of detaining oxygen cylinders meant for critical COVID patients

The police informed that the cylinders and the vehicles were released at 2.56 am in the night after interrogation.

OpIndia Staff
Amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, several NGOs have come forward to help needy citizens with the supply of free medical oxygen cylinders. One such non-governmental organization has been the Hemkunt Foundation, which has supplied more than 1000 cylinders so far at a nominal, refundable security deposit of ₹10,000.

Despite its best efforts to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of liquid oxygen, the foundation has alleged that they are being harassed by the Rajasthan Police. “Our driver and truck of cylinders have been detained at Bhiwadi Police Station meanwhile critical patients are waiting at our Drive-Thru in Gurgaon,” it said in a tweet yesterday.

In another tweet, the NGO informed that while critical Coronavirus patients had been desperately waiting for oxygen cylinders and had run out of resources. “Police have stopped all trucks. We can’t do anything about it,” lamented a man in the background.

Rajasthan police responds to the controversy

Following outrage on social media, the Rajasthan police intervened and directed the Bhiwadi police branch to look into the matter urgently. “Still waiting,” responded Hemkunt Foundation.

Screengrab of the tweet by Rajasthan police

The Rajasthan police Help Desk directed the Inspector General of police post an update about the matter. In response, the Twitter handle of IGP Jaipur informed, “According to the information received from Bhiwadi police, a pickup vehicle was found parked in Ghatal village. A total of 5 empty oxygen cylinders were found in the car. On not receiving a satisfactory answer from the driver of the vehicle, he was brought to the police station and released after interrogation at 2:56 am in the night.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Citing cases of black marketing of oxygen cylinders, Bhiwadi police justified their action against Hemkunt Foundation. While conveniently ignoring the fact that the police high-handedness led to delay in supply of medical oxygen to critical Coronavirus patients, it said, “Keeping in mind the cases of black marketing of oxygen cylinders, the driver was called to the police station on not receiving a satisfactory answer. He was allowed to go at 2:56 am and the vehicle was permitted to go.”

The development was also confirmed by IPS Arun Bothra. He tweeted, “Vehicles have been released. You may verify and confirm.”

Searched termsRajasthan police, Hemkunt foundation, NGO oxygen supply
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

