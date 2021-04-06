Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Home News Reports How India Today downplayed the news of EVMs being found at TMC leader's house
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

How India Today downplayed the news of EVMs being found at TMC leader’s house

As per reports, EVM and VVPAT machines were found at TMC leader Gautam Ghosh's residence at Tulsiberia. The EVMs and VVPATs were brought to the residence of the TMC leader by Tapan Sarkar, a sector officer, in an election duty car.

OpIndia Staff
EVMs found at TMC leader's house, India Today keeps claiming it is just an 'allegation by BJP'
India Today tried to downplay the case where EVMs were found in TMC leader's house, Image: Screenshot of the video report by India Today
185

On April 5, while West Bengal was preparing to vote for 31 seats in the third phase of Assembly elections across districts – South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly the next day, ruling party TMC faced criticism as EVMs were found in one of its leaders. Interestingly, India Today tried to pass it off just as an allegation by BJP.

In a video report, India Today said, “BJP alleges that EVMs were found at TMC Neta’s house in Howrah”. In a 2-minute report, the anchor and the reporter kept on repeating that BJP is alleging the EVMs were found in TMC’s leader’s house. The anchor repeated it four times while the reporter used different words as ‘alleged’ and ‘claimed’. Interestingly, the visuals of EVMs and VVPATs played in the background for one minute in the 2-minute report while the anchor kept on saying that BJP is alleging instead of confirming that the EVMs were indeed found in the TMC leader’s house.

India Today claimed BJP is alleging EVMs were found in TMC leader’s house

EC suspended the presiding officer

As per reports, EVM and VVPAT machines were found at TMC leader Gautam Ghosh’s residence at Tulsiberia. The EVMs and VVPATs were brought to the residence of the TMC leader by Tapan Sarkar, a sector officer, in an election duty car. The sector officer who was caught red-handed by the villagers claimed that since it was very late in the night, the central forces had slept off and refused to open the booth, so they had to stay at a relative’s house to sleep who ‘happened to be a TMC leader’.

The Election Commission, in its report, said that the EVMs and VVPATs found at the TMC leader’s house were part of reserve stock, and they will not be used for the voting. The presiding officer was suspended. Reports suggest that when the villagers found out about the EVMs, the tension broke down in the area, and central forces were called to control the situation.

Netizens questioned India Today’s style of reporting

Several netizens raised eyebrows over the way India Today had reported.

Reports of violence in previous phases

The second phase of polling in West Bengal had witnessed several violence cases emerging from Nandigram, East Midnapore and Keshpur. BJP leader and Mamata Banerjee’s opponent, Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy was also attacked by alleged TMC goons in Nandigram.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTMC leader house, EVM machine found, Bengal elections
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

The menace of Maoist terrorism: 5 of the worst attacks on civilians and security forces by Left-Wing terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
The recent Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh is a grim reminder of the menace of Maoist terrorism facing the nation
News Reports

How India Today downplayed the news of EVMs being found at TMC leader’s house

OpIndia Staff -
While claiming these were mere allegations by BJP, India Today was playing visuals of the EVMs found in the background.

Fahashi and the importance of Purdah in Islam: How Pakistan PM Imran Khan explained the rise of rapes against women

World OpIndia Staff -
According to Imran Khan, vulgarity is the reason behind rise in rape and sexual violence and not the declining lawlessness in the country.

With all eyes set on the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, here are the top 25 lies spread by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
A Twitter user named @BefittingFacts has listed the top 25 lies peddled by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in a video.

EVMs, VVPATs recovered from TMC leader’s house in Uluberia North Constituency ahead of phase 3 polling in West Bengal: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
2021 West Bengal election, phase 3: EVM and VVPAT machines were found at TMC leader Gautam Ghosh’s residence at Tulsiberia

Blame game ensues after Mid-Day finds BMC officials at Mumbai airport took bribes from international passengers to allow escape from mandatory quarantine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An investigation by Mid-day found that BMC officials deployed at the Mumbai international airport took bribes from international fliers to help them skip mandatory isolation

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact check: Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath use abusive words as claimed in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.
Read more
News Reports

Great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi attempts to shield left-wing terrorists after Naxals killed 22 Jawans: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Great Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, appeared to shield left-wing terrorists from criticism on Monday.
Read more
World

Italians tried to fake their own kidnapping, got sold to real Jihadists in Syria: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Italian prosecutors claim both Alessandro Sandrini and Sergio Zanotti wanted to stage their own kidnapping in order to cheat the Italian Government.
Read more
Opinions

Naxals ambush and kill Indian Jawans, their ideological brother Communist Kanhaiya targets politicians instead

K Bhattacharjee -
Kanhaiya Kumar remarked that while the son of Home Minister is the BCCI Secretary, the sons of farmers become Jawans.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi HC slams Kejriwal government for spending money on advertising instead of clearing dues of MCD employees: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi High Court slammed the Kejriwal government on Monday for not clearing the dues of MCD employees.
Read more
Media

Rajdeep Sardesai receives multiple awards for ‘best journalism’ after he was kicked off air for sharing fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist-in-Chief Rajdeep Sardesai received multiple awards at the ENBA Awards on Saturday.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,540FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com