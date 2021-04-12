Monday, April 12, 2021
Home News Reports Indigenous Muslims in Assam to conduct their own 'NRC', object to being identified with...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Indigenous Muslims in Assam to conduct their own ‘NRC’, object to being identified with immigrant ‘Miya’ Muslims: Report

JSP’s chief convener Syed Mominul Aowal said, “We are undertaking the exercise from April 15 on the Assamese New Year day. Applicants will be required to apply online for the inclusion of their names in the list of indigenous Muslims. The draft will be published following verification of documents.”

OpIndia Staff
Assam: Indigenous Muslims start their own 'NRC', say they should not be equated with immigrant Muslims
Chief convener Syed Mominul Aowal of the Janagosthiya Samannay Parishad at a press conference in Guwahati, Image Source: sentinelassam.com
1

The indigenous Assamese Muslims have demanded theyr own version of ‘NRC’ so the indigenous communities of Muslims ae not confused as immigrants from neighbouring nations.

The Janagosthiya Samannay Parishad (JSP) which represents Goriya, Moriya and Deshi “khilonjiya” or indigenous Muslim population, has decided to conduct its own mini-‘NRC’ to segregate themselves from the migratory Muslim population- the Miyan (Bengali-speaking migrant Muslims from East Bengal) and re-establish their identity. 

Janagosthiya Samannay Parishad calls it an ‘identity crisis’

Justifying the need for conducting a customized NRC, the Janagosthiya Samannay Parishad (JSP) said that this step was necessary to “overcome an identity crisis” that the indigenous Assamese Muslims have been facing because of being bracketed with migrant Muslims, as reported by The Hindu.

JSP’s chief convener Syed Mominul Aowal said, “We are undertaking the exercise from April 15 on the Assamese New Year day. Applicants will be required to apply online for the inclusion of their names in the list of indigenous Muslims. The draft will be published following verification of documents.”

The decision to conduct this exercise was taken after some migrant Muslims initiated a program to bring all Muslims living in Assam under one umbrella. “Our religion and names may be the same but the indigenous Muslims have a distinct identity, given by the Ahom and Koch kings,” Aowal said in a press conference.

Aowal further added, “It is unfortunate that in the name of Islam, the Goriya, Moriya and Deshi communities are being merged with the Miyas (Bengali-speaking migrant Muslims). We have to keep our identity distinct.”

Aowal added that together with Ahoms, the indigenous Muslim communities in Assam had also fought against Mughals and had also participated in the freedom struggle.

The Muslim-NRC process

The organization has created a portal with a three-month window frame starting April 15, for 40 lakh Assamese Muslims to submit all relevant documents required for identification given by the organization and competent government authority. A draft will be published by the organization upon the completion of the verification process. 

“We are receiving donations from indigenous Muslims for the exercise that will be wound up by the year-end,” Syed Aowal informed.

Assam’s indigenous Muslims

With a history that dates back several centuries, it is said that the Goriya Muslims were converted from various indigenous groups and tribes, the Moriya’s ancestors were brought by the Ahom kings to make weapons and utensils for the dynasty, and the Deshi converted specifically from the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

The indigenous Mulsim population, though small in numbers have been very particular about maintaining their distinct identity. Moreover, the lands of many indigenous Muslim communities are under encroachment by immigrant Muslims for being small in number.

In October last year, the indigenous Muslims of Assam had opposed the proposal of setting up a Miya Museum in Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. 

Various organizations representing different indigenous Muslim communities of Assam had appealed to the government to conduct a survey of the indigenous Muslims to separate them from the immigrants. However, the inaction from the government forced them to start the process by themselves. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMiya Muslims, Assam Muslims, Bengali Muslims Assam
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

Supreme Court imposes a fine of Rs 50,000 on Former UP Shia Waqf Broad Chairman for his PIL to remove verses promoting Jihad from...

OpIndia Staff -
SC imposed Rs 50,000 fine on Syed Wasim Rizvi for his PIL to remove 26 verses of the Quran for promoting terrorism and jihad.
News Reports

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who was suffering from illness in Punjab, recovers miraculously in UP but has been trying to ‘fall ill’ again ever since

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday (April 12), Mukhtar Ansari will be presented before a Court in Uttar Pradesh. The case pertains to the assault of a janitor and Deputy jailor in Lucknow.

Shops burnt, stones pelted on police in Baran, Rajasthan after 3 Muslim men stabbed one Kamal Singh: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shops burnt, police personnel injured, stone pelting, fire department vehicles attacked in Chhabra, Rajasthan.

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While trying to fire-fight fall-out from Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor has set narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC for West Bengal loss

Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest 4 Muslim men for putting up posters of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, hurling expletives, AIMIM protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Balaghat Police arrested four Muslim men for pasting posters against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati on Jama Masjid Road

‘They came with bombs’: Eyewitness reveals how Anand Burman was killed in West Bengal for working for the BJP

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Anand Burman, a BJP voter, was killed during the violence that ensued in the 4th phase of the elections in West Bengal.

Recently Popular

News Reports

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -
While trying to fire-fight fall-out from Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor has set narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC for West Bengal loss
Read more
Media

Watch: Arnab Goswami’s special message for Barkha Dutt after Sachin Vaze lands in Taloja Jail

OpIndia Staff -
Without explicitly naming Barkha Dutt, Arnab Goswami slammed the journalist for celebrating his unlawful arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Congress leader slams Aaditya Thackeray for clearing Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows of Shiv Sena corporators

OpIndia Staff -
Janardan Chandurkar requested governor to intervene after Aaditya Thackeray allotted Rs3,693 crores to Shiv Sena corporators
Read more
News Reports

Asked BARC to pay if they wanted to avoid torture: Sachin Vaze, money laundering and the Rs 30 lakh bribe in TRP case

OpIndia Staff -
Citing sources, TOI reported that BARC officials had admitted to the ED about making such a payment to Sachin Vaze via an inspector.
Read more
News Reports

Rafiqul Islam Madani: All you need to know about the Bangladeshi dwarf cleric who preaches Islamic radicalism and wants to capture Delhi

Dibakar Dutta -
"If we have to be martyred opposing Modi, then, we are all willing to be martyred", Rafiqul Islam Madani had said ahead of Modi's Bangladesh visit
Read more
News Reports

Lutyens journalist speaking ‘truth to the power’ by discussing Mamata Banerjee’s toilet routine

OpIndia Staff -
An embarrassed Prashant Kishor jokingly asked the Lutyens journalist, "Am I expected to answer this also?"
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,666FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com