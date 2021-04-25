Sunday, April 25, 2021
Jaipur Golden Hospital doctor says no oxygen was supplied despite written assurance from Delhi Govt, after which patients died

Dr. Baluja said that the assurance was given in writing by an official of the Delhi Government. He said that the patients who died could have been saved.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Indian Express
4

Dr. D.K. Baluja, the MD at Jaipur Golden Hospital, has said during a television debate on Saturday that the Delhi Government made a false promise of delivering medical oxygen to them but the oxygen never came. As a consequence, multiple people died at the hospital the previous day, said the doctor.

Dr. Baluja said that the assurance was given in writing by an official of the Delhi Government. He said that the patients who died could have been saved. The doctor broke down on live television during the debate.

He said that he has never seen such a tragic day in his life. Dr. Baluja said that after the assurance was given, no one was available to address their concerns despite repeated attempts to call officials for help.

Advocate Sachin Dutta, representing the Jaipur Golden Hospital, informed the Delhi High Court on Saturday that Delhi Government officials were unavailable for calls even as people were dying in the hospitals. He also said that if the Delhi Government had managed affairs properly, his client would not have been in such a predicament.

Arvind Kejriwal has come under severe criticism from all quarters for failing to secure medical oxygen supply to hospitals. The Delhi High Court rapped them and said that they had not made adequate efforts to collect the oxygen allocated to them. A central government officer said in Court that Delhi officials believe everything will be served to them on a platter while other states are working actively to supply the oxygen allocated to them to hospitals.

