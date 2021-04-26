Monday, April 26, 2021
Updated:

Gujarat Congress MLA, who was earlier booked for bank robbery, sleeps outside health officers cabin to ‘protest’ against ‘shortage of medical supplies’

It is imperative that earlier this month, he was booked in a robbery case after he created a ruckus at bank meeting. In March this year, he had threatened to jump off the balcony in Gujarat Vidhansabha after district health officer did not pick up his call.

OpIndia Staff
Congress MLA stages a protest outside health officers cabin
At a time when India is reeling under the coronavirus pandemic, several parties are leaving no stone unturned to turn the crisis into a political drama.

Gujarat Congress MLA, Jasu Patel staged a ‘dharna’ by sleeping in front of a health officers cabin in Aravali to register his protest on the shortage of essential medical supplies needed to treat Covid-19.

The Congress MLA claimed that there is an acute shortage of Remdesivir injections, oxygen supply and testing kits in the state. He also accused the state government of not tending to the requirements and leaving its people to die. 

He claimed that he has been getting multiple distress calls to make arrangements of essential supplies.

He also urged the state government to make sufficient arrangements for oxygen and critical drugs for the state at the earliest.

It is imperative that earlier this month, he was booked in a robbery case after he created a ruckus at bank meeting. He and his family members were accused of robbing a victim of their gold chain in the ruckus. Subsequently, thousands of his supporters marched to police station demanding the FIR be quashed. In March this year, he had threatened to jump off the balcony in Gujarat Vidhansabha after district health officer did not pick up his call.

Gujarat installs oxygen plants

To meet the growing requirement, the Gujarat government inaugurated a 280-litre per minute capacity PSA oxygen plant at a Covid-19 hospital at Kolavada in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

11 more PSA oxygen plants have been sanctioned for the state of Gujarat under the PM Cares Fund to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen. 

Additionally a 1,200-bed hospital for Covid-19 patients will soon be readied in Gandhinagar.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

