On April 12, 2021, the Kanpur unit of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has put up incendiary ‘sar tan se juda’ posters, calling for the beheading of Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for his remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Opindia had reported the incident in detail.

On April 16, the Kanpur Police took to Twitter to respond to the incident. It acknowledged the occurrence of the incident. They informed that Chamanganj police had registered an FIR against the miscreants in Kanpur on April 12, 2021. They furthered that IPC sections 153 A and 295 A have been invoked in the case and police have been on the lookout for the accused.

दिनांक 12.04.2021 को कानपुर में एक आपत्तिजनक व धार्मिक रूप से भड़काऊ पोस्टर को लगाए जाने के सम्बन्ध में FIR दर्ज की गई है।

थाना: चमनगंज

धारा: 153 A, 295 A भादवि

विवेचना कर आरोपियों की पहचान की जा रही है , तदनुसार कार्यवाही की जाएगी। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) April 16, 2021

Kanpur police assured that efforts are being made to identify the accused and once they are caught, action will be taken accordingly.

AIMIM puts up posters in Kanpur calling for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand and Wasim Rizvi

It was reported how one of the hoardings in Kanpur showed the head of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati severed from his body. Along with the decapitated body of Narsinghanand Saraswati, the poster also displayed a beheaded Wasim Rizvi, the former chairman of the Shia Central Board of Waqf in Uttar Pradesh.

Another despicable poster had a dog and a child urinating on Narsinghanand Saraswati and Wasim Rizvi, respectively. The poster also demanded that Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and Wasim Rizvi be hanged.

The Kanpur police had then too, responded on social media saying that the posters have been removed and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Hindus come out in large number in support of the Hindu priest

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati has been in the line of fire ever since he made some remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Ever since many Muslim hardliners in various cities have been protesting against Dasna Devi Temple’s head priest. Endless calls for the beheading of the priest have been made by several Muslim groups and even mainstream political parties for his alleged ‘blasphemy’.

Enraged by the Islamic fanatics openly calling for the murder of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, Hindus from various corners of the country are now coming together in large numbers to voice their support for the Hindu priest.