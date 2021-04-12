Monday, April 12, 2021
Kanpur: AIMIM puts up ‘sar tan se juda’ posters calling for beheading of Yati Narsinghanand and Wasim Rizvi, removed by police

The Kanpur Police has said on social media that the posters have been removed and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

The Kanpur unit of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen has put up incendiary ‘sar tan se juda’ posters, calling for the beheading of Dasna Devi Temple head priest Narsinghanand Saraswati for his remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

One of the hoardings in Kanpur showed the head of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati severed from his body. Along with the decapitated body of Narsinghanand Saraswati, the poster also displayed a beheaded Wasim Rizvi, the former chairman of the Shia Central Board of Waqf in Uttar Pradesh.

Another despicable poster had a dog and a child urinating on Narsinghanand Saraswati and Wasim Rizvi, respectively. The poster also demanded that Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and Wasim Rizvi be hanged.

The Kanpur Police has said on social media that the posters have been removed and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Ever since Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati has made remarks on Prophet Muhammad, he has come under the firing line of AIMIM leaders, who have been making dog whistles for the decapitation of the Dasna Devi Temple head priest.

AIMIM protests the arrest of 4 Muslim men who were taken into custody for pasting posters against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

On April 09, Balaghat Police arrested four men from the Muslim community identified as Mateen Ajhari, Kasim Khan, Sohaib Khan and Raza Khan for pasting posters against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati on Jama Masjid Road in the city. They were protesting against the Dasna temple priest for allegedly making statements against Prophet Muhammad.

It is pertinent to note that this arrest comes as a larger number of Muslims gathered at the Islamia Ground in Bareilly on 9th April, demanding action against Yati Narsinghanand. Amid the slogans to behead the priest, clerics gave a speech asking for his arrest.

A delegation of five members of AIMIM wrote to police urging them to take legal action against Dasna Devi Temple priest for his remarks on April 1 at the Press Club of India. Nazim Khan, district-in-charge of AIMIM, said, “Instead of taking action against the saint who has hurt the sentiments of the entire Muslim community, four members of our community have been arrested for putting up his posters.” He further added that the right to peaceful protest had been turned down by the state government. “People often burn effigies, hit it with slippers to register their protest against anyone, including the Prime Minister, but no action has ever been taken,” he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati

Earlier this month, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lambasted Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati saying he insulted the Prophet.

Ranting on Twitter, the Hyderabad MP said that insulting Prophet is unacceptable and asked “can these criminals acting as religious teachers get over their unnatural fixation with Islam?”

“Insulting Prophet (SAW) is unacceptable. Can these criminals acting as religious teachers get over their unnatural fixation with Islam? For something that you do not like, you do spend a lot of time on it. I’m sure there’s enough in your own belief system that you can discuss,” said Owaisi.

Remarks by Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati on Islam

On April 1, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, head priest of Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, had spoken at an event held at the Press Club of India when he urged Hindus to be fearless in highlighting the characteristics of Prophet Muhammad.

“If Islam’s reality, for which Maulana says, ‘If you speak about Muhammad, we will behead you, Hindus should get rid of this fear. We are Hindus. If we can about the characteristics of Lord Ram, and other Hindu deities, then Muhammad is nothing for us. Why could not we speak about Muhammad and speak the truth?” Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati had exclaimed.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati as ‘punishment’ for criticising Prophet Muhammad. He also got an FIR registered against the priest in Delhi. Subsequently, FIRs were registered against Khan in Delhi and Ghaziabad for his call for the beheading of the priest.  

