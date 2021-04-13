Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Karimganj, Assam: Narsimha temple robbed, gold ornaments and cash looted, priest and family tied and beaten up

The priest said that initially when noises could be heard, he guessed that it might be due to a storm. But when he heard human voices, he got up from his bed. When he attempted to get hold of one of the robbers, he was nabbed.

Narsimha Temple at Karmganj, Assam
A temple of Narsimha was attacked at Baliya in Karimganj, Assam by dacoits on Sunday. The priest was beaten up and according to some on social media, the priest’s daughter was threatened with abduction as well.

The matter was reported by The Sentinel, a local newspaper in Assam, as well. The Sentinel reported that the Narsimha temple was robbed on Sunday night. Gold ornaments, cash and other valuables were looted from the temple. The priest’s family was tied and beaten up.

The priest said that initially when noises could be heard, he guessed that it might be due to a storm. But when he heard human voices, he got up from his bed. When he attempted to get hold of one of the robbers, he was nabbed.

One of them held a machete to his neck and threatened him not to speak and everyone was then tied up. The robbers then demanded 1 lakh rupees from them. The robbers also demanded the golden idol and gold ornaments.

The priest told him that he was poor and did not have any cash with him and it was the committee which kept the cash in its possession. He said that he only receives Rs. 1200 to perform the rituals. The incident occurred at about 2am into the night.

The Police is currently investigating the matter. The place is near the India-Bangladesh border but, as per reports, the involvement of locals is suspected as well. In one report, a local said that crimes by those from across the border is rampant in the area but he suspected that locals were involved in the crime as well.

