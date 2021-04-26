At a time when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should have been in isolation after his wife tested Covid-19 positive just five days ago, he was seen flouting the basic Covid-19 norm. In an unexpected event, Kejriwal on Monday was seen visiting the ITBP-run Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in Chhatarpur.

Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia & Health Minister Satyendar Jain visit the ITBP-run Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur. The centre begins operation today. pic.twitter.com/464NdZXqS9 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had visited the Covid centre for inspection along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Meanwhile, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of CM Arvind Kejriwal had tested positive for Covid-19 last week on April 20 and is being treated under home isolation currently.

Shortly after the news of Sunita Kejriwal testing Covid positive surfaced in the media, the chief minister announced that he will be isolating himself and urged people to stay at home during the six-day lockdown in Delhi which commenced last Monday.

दिल्ली में आज से लॉकडाउन शुरू हो चुका है। ये फ़ैसला आपके स्वास्थ्य और सुरक्षा के मद्देनज़र लिया गया है। कृपया इसमें सरकार का सहयोग करें, अपने घर पर ही रहें, संक्रमण से बचकर रहें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 20, 2021

Giving home quarantine a miss, Kejriwal himself tweeted and shared images of his visit to the Radha Soami Beas facility where he can be seen in close proximity with at least 10 others.

Visited the Radha Saomi facility this morning. 500 oxygen beds start today. More beds will be added in the next few days. We will also start 200 ICU beds here. Grateful to Babaji for helping us. Thank you Central govt for providing doctors and medical staff of ITBP. pic.twitter.com/23j4uNewsa — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 26, 2021

The Covid Care Centre with 500 beds was made operational from today which is intended to be increased to 7000 beds with 200 ICU beds.

Delhi government’s damage control

After being slammed by the Delhi High Court for utter mismanagement, the Delhi government is now busy doing some damage control.

After Kejriwal complained of an acute shortage of oxygen supply, the Court questioned the Delhi Government on its inability to take any steps to collect the oxygen allocated to them by the Centre. The Court remarked, “Every state is arranging its own tankers, if you’re not having your own tanks, arrange them. You will have to do it, get in touch with the Central govt officers. We are not here to facilitate contact between officers.”

Arvind Kejriwal is now putting out ads requesting individuals and organizations for cryogenic tankers to facilitate oxygen supply to the national capital.