In an appalling incident in Kerala, Islamists have allegedly attacked a Christian farmer named Shaji for the apparent crime of selling non-Halal meat in Meenangadi, located in Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad District. Reportedly, Shaji was force-fed the raw meat by Islamists in a horrifying act. The Islamists also burnt down the delivery trucks carrying the non-Halal meat.

The incident allegedly occurred when Shaji had gone to the area with 150 kg of fresh meat (beef and pork) in a three-wheeler, some members of Kisan Mitra claim.

As per reports, a farmer’s collective called Kisan Mitra, which has about 6,000 members in Kerala, had initiated the sale of fresh non-Halal meat on the occasion of Easter Sunday. This initiative is what irked the Islamic fundamentalists, as the low quality of Halal meat in Kerala is an open secret. This low quality is the reason why Kisan Mitra decided to supply fresh, good quality meat.

The Non-Halal meat has received quite a positive response from the general public in Kerala, as per reports. Fearing the end of Halal meat dominance as people prefer non-Halal is allegedly the primary reason behind the attack.

After being attacked brutally by Islamists, Shaji can be seen on video, stating that he cannot figure out the cause of the attack.

“I can’t figure out what is their problem? Those who want to smoke, let them smoke. Those who want to eat buffalo meat, let them eat. Those who like pork, let them eat. Those who do not like it, why are they indulging in physical attacks on us,” said Shaji.

The main coordinator behind Kisan Mitra, Manoj Cherian, has received death threats from Islamists. Islamists have threatened to hack him to pieces if Cherian sells pork, which according to the Islamists is “haram”.

According to reports, an investigation has been launched into the incident.