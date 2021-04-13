Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Updated:

India has to become a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, or it will be turned into an Islamic nation by 2030: Kerala MLA

PC George opined that Islamists are planning to turn India into an Islamic country. Furthermore, he informed that the sinister plan was delayed due to demonetisation that was implemented in 2016.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala: MLA PC George wants India to be a Hindu Rashtra to stop Islamic takeover
Kerala MLA PC George (Photo Credits: Onmanorama)
1

On Monday (April 12), an independent Kerala MLA named PC George has said that India must declare itself as a ‘Hindu Rashtra (Hindu nation)’ to protect it from turning into an Islamic nation by 2030. He made the remarks during a function organised by a tribal welfare NGO named HRDS India at Thodupuzha in Idukki in Kerala.

As per reports, PC George opined that Islamists are planning to turn India into an Islamic country. Furthermore, he informed that the sinister plan was delayed due to demonetisation that was implemented in 2016. He said that Muslims are also encroaching upon Christian majority countries and turning them Islamic. The MLA from the Poonjar constituency added that India must declare itself as a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ to protect it from Islamic takeover by 2030.

Citing the example of France, he emphasised, “Countries like America are also falling in this line, but things are changing now. Muslims infiltrated France, and now they are converting it into (a) Muslim nation. Though it was a nation of the Christian community, Muslims are encroaching, it won’t be much late. Can we let this nation (go) to any particular community? This needs to be discussed. Somebody has to speak up.”

PC George, the founder of Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) and a seven-time MLA, pointed out, “Let’s consider the nations around the globe. There are capitalist countries, poor nations and Third World countries like India. All countries give prominence to some religion. In the case of Arabian countries, they are not just Islamic but also believe that whatever is not Islamic is inappropriate.”

George stated that the both the left and the UDF are conspiring with terrorists to convert India into a Hindu Rashtra.

George is the independent MLA from Kerala’s Poonjar constituency.

PC George speaks out on Love Jihad

While speaking on the menace of Love Jihad, PC George highlighted, “How far will this go? SC has said there is no love jihad. I know love jihad is real, I will say there is ‘love jihad. When I’m saying where we are headed, don’t misunderstand. There is only one solution to put an end to this. Respected Bharath must be declared a Hindu Rashtra”

Searched terms
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

