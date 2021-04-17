Saturday, April 17, 2021
Kerala MLA PC George reiterates his stand on Grooming Jihad, says 47 girls in his constituency, including 12 Hindus and 35 Christians, were victims

Talking about Jesna, a girl who had gone missing in 2018 while she was on her way to her aunt's house, George said that she had been a victim of love jihad.

Reasserting his stand on love jihad (Grooming Jihad), Poonjar MLA PC George stated that the menace exists and that around 47 girls in his constituency have fallen victim to it. He also added that he had been closely following the issue, and most of the cases were reported from Erattupetta.

The Kerala legislator also revealed that among the victims, 12 are Hindus and 35 are Christians. George said he is pursuing the case or approaching the court as the families of the victim are teetering on the brink of committing suicide. He also said that he is convinced that love jihad exists.

Talking about Jesna, a girl who had gone missing in 2018 while she was on her way to her aunt’s house, George said that she had been a victim of love jihad.

PC George’s views on love jihad and why India should become a ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Earlier this week, George said that India must declare itself as a ‘Hindu Rashtra (Hindu nation)’ to protect it from turning into an Islamic nation by 2030. He made the remarks during a function organised by a tribal welfare NGO named HRDS India at Thodupuzha in Idukki in Kerala.

PC George reportedly opined that Islamists are planning to turn India into an Islamic country. Furthermore, he informed that the sinister plan was delayed due to demonetisation that was implemented in 2016. He said that Muslims are also encroaching upon Christian majority countries and turning them Islamic. The MLA from the Poonjar constituency added that India must declare itself as a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ to protect it from Islamic takeover by 2030.

While speaking on the menace of Love Jihad, PC George highlighted, “How far will this go? SC has said there is no love jihad. I know love jihad is real, I will say there is ‘love jihad. When I’m saying where we are headed, don’t misunderstand. There is only one solution to put an end to this. Respected Bharath must be declared a Hindu Rashtra”

