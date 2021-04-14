A 40-year old woman in Kerala lost control of her car and rammed into an electric pole after receiving a corona positive message while driving. As per an India Today report, the lady panicked after she got to know her result and eventually lost control of the vehicle. The woman escaped with minor injuries on her face.

The incident took place at around 10 am on Monday at Kadakkal in Kollam district of Kerala. The impact of the crash overturned her vehicle which shattered her car completely. The injured and corona-positive woman was on the road for over an hour as she received no help and no ambulances were ready to take her to the hospital.

A fire department rushed to the spot to clear the scene and handed a PPE kit to the woman but refused to ply her to the hospital citing lack of permission to to use a fire ambulance to transport a Covid-19 patient.

After being on the road for an hour and receiving no help, the woman was taken home in a private car by her relative.

The woman was returning from a private laboratory in Kollam’s Anchal area and fortunately had left her two children, aged 11 and 8, at a relative’s house.

Surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala

On Tuesday, Kerala recorded 7,515 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of active cases to 52,132 in the state.

In view of this, the Kerala government has imposed new restrictions which include functioning of all shops only till 9 pm, allowing hotels and cinemas to function at 50% capacity and urged the public to ‘avoid’ Iftar parties in the ongoing month of Ramzan.

Transport buses have also been asked to not carry passenger beyond the seating capacity.