Days after a Mathura court admitted a plea to remove Shahi Idgah Mosque from Krishna Janmbhoomi, a PIL has been filed claiming that the idols of the Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi temple in Mathura have been lying buried beneath Jahanara mosque in Agra, popularly known as Jama Masjid.

The PIL has been filed by one advocate Shailendra Singh, based on an assertion that Mughal emperor Aurangazeb, after razing down the Mathura Jamansthan temple, had taken the Lord Krishna idols from Mathura to Agra to bury them under Jama Masjid.

Advocate Shailendra Singh, who has filed the PIL on behalf of 5 petitioners from Lucknow, therefore, requested the court to grant permission for a ground radiology test by ASI at Agra’s Jama Masjid, to ascertain if Lord Krishna’s idols are buried beneath it.

Quoting from ‘Anecdotes of Aurangzeb And Historical Essays By Jadunath Sarkar, Published By M. C. Sarkar & Sons. 902-a Harrison Road, Calcutta 1917. at Page 11-12’ the PIL stated: “The grandest shrine of Mathura, Kesav Rai’s temple, built at a cost of 33 lakhs of rupees by the Bundela Rajah Birsingh Dev, was razed to the ground in January 1670, and a mosque built on its site. The idols were brought to Agra and buried under the steps of Jahanara’s mosque that they might be constantly trodden on by the Muslims going in to pray.”

Mathura court admits plea to remove Shahi Idgah Mosque from Krishna Janmbhoomi

On February 6, a district court in Uttar Pradesh accepted a petition to remove the Shahi Idgah Mosque of Mathura that was built by Aurangzeb by encroaching land of Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi in Mathura. The court issued a notice to all parties, including Shahi Idgah Mosque Management Committee, to submit their views.

Court grants permission for an archaeological survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex

This PIL claiming that the idols of the Shri Krishna Janmbhoomi temple in Mathura have been lying buried beneath Jama Masjid, has been filed a week after the Varanasi district court granted permission for an archaeological survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex.

This particular petition was filed by a local lawyer VS Rastogi who had demanded the restoration of the land, entailing Gyanvapi Mosque, to Hindus. The petition was opposed by the Gyanvyapi Mosque management committee, however, the court did grant permission for the ASI survey of the mosque.