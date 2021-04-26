Police force most corrupt, overall increase of 26% in corruption cases: Maharashtra ACB data reveals

The statistical report [pdf] released by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) reveals that there has been an increase in corruption cases by 26 percent in the state of Maharashtra since the beginning of 2021.

The report which cites data from January 01, 2021, to April 24, 2021, suggests that maximum arrests in corruption cases were made from the police department followed by officials of the revenue department.

In a shocking revelation, the bribery amount involving the police department is recorded to be Rs 11,58,100 followed by Municipal Corporations with Rs 10,05,500 and Revenue Department with Rs 9,45,400.

The total bribe amount involved in the 254 cases filed, amounts to Rs 61.89 lakh.

Statistics of new cases and arrests

As per the statistics, 254 new cases were registered by the ACB from early January till April 24 this year and 342 arrests of people involved in these cases have been made as compared to 201 new cases registered and 282 arrests made during the same period last year.

Of the 254 cases registered, 53 cases have been filed against the Revenue Department which has resulted in the arrest of 73 officials.

The report also reveals that 77 arrests have been made from the police department in connection to 50 cases of corruption, while 22 cases have been registered against various Municipal Corporations leading to arrests of 33 officials.

Maximum cases have been recorded from cities like Aurangabad (79) followed by Nashik (58), Pune (57), Thane (40) and Mumbai (32).

An ACB official revealed in a statement, “The police and Revenue departments have been among the top positions in corruption cases since past few years. Last year there were less cases registered because of the lockdown and once the lockdown was lifted, the cases again started rising. We appeal citizens not to fall into the demands made by corrupt government officials and come forward and lodge complaints with the ACB to ensure that corrupt officials are brought to book. We regularly take awareness campaigns for citizens to make them more aware about uprooting corruption.”

CBI files FIR against Anil Deshmukh

Meanwhile, an FIR has also been filed by the CBI against former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on corruption charges.

Allegations of extortion and corruption were levelled against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The preliminary enquiry had been registered after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI inquiry basis a PIL filed by Dr Jaishri Patil. Terming the case as ‘extraordinary and unprecedented, the Bombay High Court had also said that after the preliminary inquiry ordered by it, the CBI would be free to decide further course of action. Therefore, it allowed the CBI to file an FIR in the case if it did find evidence against Anil Deshmukh in the allegations leveled against him by Parambir Singh.