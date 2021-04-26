Monday, April 26, 2021
Home News Reports Police force most corrupt, overall increase of 26% in corruption cases: Maharashtra ACB data...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Police force most corrupt, overall increase of 26% in corruption cases: Maharashtra ACB data reveals

Recently, an FIR was registered against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on corruption charges.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra sees a spike of 26% in corruption cases
2

The statistical report [pdf] released by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) reveals that there has been an increase in corruption cases by 26 percent in the state of Maharashtra since the beginning of 2021. 

The report which cites data from January 01, 2021, to April 24, 2021, suggests that maximum arrests in corruption cases were made from the police department followed by officials of the revenue department.

In a shocking revelation, the bribery amount involving the police department is recorded to be Rs 11,58,100 followed by Municipal Corporations with Rs 10,05,500 and Revenue Department with Rs 9,45,400.

The total bribe amount involved in the 254 cases filed, amounts to Rs 61.89 lakh.

Statistics of new cases and arrests

As per the statistics, 254 new cases were registered by the ACB from early January till April 24 this year and 342 arrests of people involved in these cases have been made as compared to 201 new cases registered and 282 arrests made during the same period last year.

Of the 254 cases registered, 53 cases have been filed against the Revenue Department which has resulted in the arrest of 73 officials.

The report also reveals that 77 arrests have been made from the police department in connection to 50 cases of corruption, while 22 cases have been registered against various Municipal Corporations leading to arrests of 33 officials.

Maximum cases have been recorded from cities like Aurangabad (79) followed by Nashik (58), Pune (57), Thane (40) and Mumbai (32). 

An ACB official revealed in a statement, “The police and Revenue departments have been among the top positions in corruption cases since past few years. Last year there were less cases registered because of the lockdown and once the lockdown was lifted, the cases again started rising. We appeal citizens not to fall into the demands made by corrupt government officials and come forward and lodge complaints with the ACB to ensure that corrupt officials are brought to book. We regularly take awareness campaigns for citizens to make them more aware about uprooting corruption.”

CBI files FIR against Anil Deshmukh

Meanwhile, an FIR has also been filed by the CBI against former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on corruption charges. 

Allegations of extortion and corruption were levelled against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The preliminary enquiry had been registered after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI inquiry basis a PIL filed by Dr Jaishri Patil. Terming the case as ‘extraordinary and unprecedented, the Bombay High Court had also said that after the preliminary inquiry ordered by it, the CBI would be free to decide further course of action. Therefore, it allowed the CBI to file an FIR in the case if it did find evidence against Anil Deshmukh in the allegations leveled against him by Parambir Singh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmaharashtra corruption, maharashtra corruption charges, anil deshmukh
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Police force most corrupt, overall increase of 26% in corruption cases: Maharashtra ACB data reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The total bribe amount involved in the 254 cases filed, amounts to Rs 61.89 lakh.
Politics

West Bengal: Poll-bound Murshidabad witnesses bombing incident, BJP party office too allegedly attacked by TMC goons ahead of polling

OpIndia Staff -
Owing to the fear that they might be obstructed or physically barred from exercising their right to vote, several women in Tentulia have decided to cast their vote early in the morning.

WB polls: From flouting EC guidelines to manhandling BJP leaders, allegations pile up on TMC leaders during 7th phase of polling

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A TMC leader was accused of showing up wearing a cap with Mamata Banerjee's photo printed on it, while another TMC leader was accused of threatening BJP leader.

Delhi CM Relief Fund collected Rs 35 crore since beginning of pandemic but ‘NIL’ was utilised for COVID, RTI reveals

OpIndia Scoops Anurag -
RTI activist Vivek Pandey had filed two RTIs on two different dates, both the time details on expenditure detail on COVID was unavailable

Delhi Police refutes allegations that it is clamping down on ‘volunteers who are amplifying resource information’ on COVID crisis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Copy-paste toolkit gang and social media influencers come together to spread falsehood about Delhi Police amid coronavirus pandemic

After massive criticism and NSA-level talks, USA lifts export ban over vaccine raw material needed by SII

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The US govt has finally decided to lift the embargo over the critical raw material and send them for manufacture of Covishield at the earliest.

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.
Read more
Media

Purported letter by Times Now employees accuses channel of going soft on Kejriwal due to ads, channel rubbishes letter as malicious

OpIndia Staff -
Employees at Times Now have written to Times Group MD Vineet Jain to register their anguish about the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.
Read more
Social Media

From calling COVID pandemic a hoax to sharing unrelated image of burning pyres to panic mongering: Here are some tweets Govt of India got...

OpIndia Staff -
Government of India on Saturday asked Twitter to remove such problematic posts from its platform, lest it lead to a dangerous situation.
Read more
News Reports

Hindu priest Sri Krishna Bhat of Hampi Badavi Linga temple passes away. Here is how he served Sanatan Dharma

OpIndia Staff -
Unlike other priests, Sri Krishna Bhat was often seen climbing the 3-metre long Shivalinga and clearing the flowers offered to the deity the previous day.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,138FansLike
533,080FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com