The Maharashtra police on Monday busted a mattress-making factory in Jalgaon district which was caught using discarded used masks in place of cotton to stuff the mattress, as per an India Today report.

A case has been filed against the owner of the unit, Amjad Ahmed Mansoori and a probe has been initiated into the matter.

Piles of face masks lying around the premises which were to be used to stuff the products were set on fire as per the prescribed norms.

Used face masks recovered from the factory being burnt. Image Source: India Today

A raid was conducted after the police station located in Jalgaon’s Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area was alerted about the alleged racket, as per the report.

Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gawali informed, “When the officials visited the premises of the factory in Kusumba village of MIDC, they found a mattress being stuffed with used masks.”

“A case was registered against the factory owner, Amjad Ahmed Mansoori. The police are now probing the involvement of others in the racket,” he added.

Mattresses being stuffed with used face masks at the factory in Jalgaon. Image Source: India Today

Unsafe disposal of used masks can pose a serious health hazard to the ones who come in contact with them. The Central Pollution Control Board had issued stringent guidelines for the safe disposal of used masks and other waste generated during the treatment, diagnosis and quarantine of COVID-19 patients.

As per a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report, it was revealed that over 18,000 tonnes of coronavirus-related bio-medical waste had been disposed of between June and September 2020 alone, including gloves and face masks. Since the pandemic began, the production of protective equipment like face masks, PPEs and face shields were enhanced. As medical personnel across the country battle the pandemic, the waste disposal concerns have also risen up.