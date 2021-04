Hours after a massive fire claimed four lives in Thane hospital, a fire broke out in a pharmaceutical company, MR Pharma in Ratnagiri’s MIDC.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a pharmaceutical company, MR Pharma, in Ratnagiri's MIDC. It was later extinguished, no injuries/casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/6naTiJWN5j — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

The fire has now been extinguished. As of now, no injuries or casualties are reported.

This is fifth such fire incident in Maharashtra in past one month. Earlier fires have been in hospitals where some COVID as well as non-COVID critical patients lost their lives.