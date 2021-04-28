A major fire broke out at Mumbra’s Prime Criticare Hospital in the wee hours of Wednesday, leaving at least four patients dead. This is fourth such major fire incident in Maharashtra in recent times.

The hospital located in Mumbra’s Kausa is a non-Covid hospital and had more than 20 patients admitted when a fire erupted.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, some reports suggest the fire broke out in the meter room of the hospital due to a short circuit. Within no time the fire spread to other areas of the two-floored hospital being run in a residential building.

Three fire tenders and five ambulances rushed to the spot. At least 20 patients were shifted to a nearby hospital as informed by Thane police and fire brigade officials.

NCP MLA of Mumbra- Kalwa Jitendra Awhad rushed to the spot upon receiving the news. He announced a probe into the incident and compensation of five lakhs to the kin of the deceased and 1 lakh to the ones injured through a Tweet.

मुंब्रा येथील prime hospital ला रात्री 3 वाजता आग लागली आगी चे कारण समजू शकले नसले तरी शॉर्ट सर्किट मुळे लागल्याचा संशय आहे. 3 जणांचा मृत्यू झाल्याचा प्राथमिक अंदाज आहे. मदत कार्य चालू असून आग आटोक्यात आली आहे — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) April 28, 2021

While interacting with the media, Awhad informed that seven patients were in the ICU out of which three were in critical condition. An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause, loss and casualty, he added.

Series of accidents

The series of fire incidents in Maharashtra hospitals continue to raise questions over the condition of the health infrastructure in the state.

Last week 13 patients lost their lives at Vijay Vallabh Covid Care hospital in Virar West, Mumbai after a massive fire broke out in its Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The patients reportedly died after inhaling toxic fumes. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope was found downplaying the deaths saying that the fire in Mumbai hospital was not ‘national news’. He was also not wearing a mask and following COVID protocol

In another incident, 22 patients on ventilators lost their lives after a gas leak in Nashik’s Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital due to a stoppage in supply. Reports stated that ventilators in the hospital were stopped for at least 30 minutes. District Collector of Nashik has stated that the patients have succumbed to oxygen deprivation.

Exactly a month back on March 28, a fire in Mumbai’s Dream Mall killed 10 patients being treated for COVID at Sunrise Hospital located inside the mall.