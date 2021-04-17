Saturday, April 17, 2021
Home News Reports Scores of people, mostly migrant workers, caught on camera running out of Buxar railway...
News Reports
Updated:

Scores of people, mostly migrant workers, caught on camera running out of Buxar railway station in Bihar to avoid COVID-19 test

The return of migrant workers has continued to push Bihar’s Covid-19 graph upwards. Owing to this, the Bihar government, in a high-level meeting on Friday, decided on conducting random COVID-19 tests at railway stations.

OpIndia Staff
Scores of people seen rushing out of the Buxar railway station in Bihar (source: NDTV)
2

A video has emerged where scores of people, mostly migrant workers returning to the state, are seen running out of a railway station. The visuals have been captured from outside Bihar’s Buxar railway station. According to reports, the passengers, including women and young children, were trying to escape the mandatory COVID-19 test being conducted at the Bihar railway station, as the state witnesses a sudden influx of returning migrant workers amid the rising coronavirus scourge in the country.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently announced that random COVID testing will be conducted at all the railway stations in the state which has been witnessing a steep rise in coronavirus cases.

According to a report by Times Now, these passengers who were caught rushing out of the station as healthcare workers stop them for the COVID-19 test, are mostly migrant workers. They have been coming back to their native state from cities like Mumbai, Pune and Delhi that have been reporting a surge in COVID cases and also imposed strict restrictions, including night curfew and weekend lockdown.

The return of migrant workers has continued to push Bihar’s Covid-19 graph upwards. Owing to this, the Bihar government, in a high-level meeting on Friday, decided on conducting random COVID-19 tests at railway stations.

Speaking about the incident, an railway official said: “This has become an everyday ritual.”

“When we stopped them from leaving, they started to argue. There were no policemen at the station during the incident. Later, one policewoman came and said she was helpless as she was alone,” said Jai Tiwari, a local civic councillor in Buxar.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscovid 19 surge, india second wave, covid cases in Bihar, Bihar coronavirus, Bihar hospital beds, migrant workers Bihar
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

We respect PM Modi’s call: PM Modi urges for snan at Kumbh to be kept symbolic due to COVID-19, Swami Avdheshanand responds

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi spoke to Juna Akhara Mahamandleshwar, Swami Avdheshanand and requested for 'Shahi Snan' at Kumbh Mela to be kept symbolic.
Politics

TMC’s Derek O’Brien opposes EC’s Covid campaign restrictions, says new rules very suitable to ‘Lutyens bungalow’ residents

OpIndia Staff -
TMC leader Derek O'Brien criticized the Election Commission's new Covid restrictions in a press conference today.

EC extends election campaign ban before polls in West Bengal to 72 hours, no campaigning allowed after 7 PM

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In view of the worsening Covid-19 crisis in the country, the Election Commission has extended restrictions on campaigning for polls

BLM co-founder attempts to defend herself from criticism over buying property worth over million dollars, netizens point out Marxist hypocrisy

World OpIndia Staff -
BLM co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors has been heavily criticised recently for buying a series of properties worth millions

Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint accuses the centre of issuing diktats to states on COVID-19, which is far from the truth

Opinions Editorial Desk -
ThePrint ignores that apart from the initial nationwide lockdown, centre has given every flexibility to states on the ward against COVID-19

Rally of dead bodies, threats against CRPF, lying and scaring with ‘detention camps’ so people don’t vote: What viral audio of Mamata Banerjee means

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee was heard telling TMC worker Partha Pratim Roy to organise a political rally with the dead bodies to stir public sympathy

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
Media

Aaj Tak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh man hacks family of six including two children to avenge the rape of his daughter: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Andhra Pradesh police confirmed that the incident was a fall out of a old feud between the accused and the victim family
Read more
Opinions

Derek O’Brien’s Clubhouse interaction exposes how TMC fears the prospect of loss in West Bengal: Three statements made and what they mean

Editorial Desk -
Perhaps to fire-fight what Prashant Kishor said, Derek O'Brien appeared on Clubhouse for a short interaction with select 'liberals'.
Read more
News Reports

Rally of dead bodies, threats against CRPF, lying and scaring with ‘detention camps’ so people don’t vote: What viral audio of Mamata Banerjee means

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee was heard telling TMC worker Partha Pratim Roy to organise a political rally with the dead bodies to stir public sympathy
Read more
Government and Policy

Exclusive: How Maharashtra wasted thousands of tonnes of pulses, in the middle of the pandemic, sent under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana

Nupur J Sharma -
While the central govt gave their approval to the other states to utilise the left-over pulses, Maharashtra was left behind - Here is why
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,641FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com