Saturday, April 17, 2021
Mumbai Police issues order allowing only vehicles with colour coded stickers to run on streets: Details

The order will come into effect at 7 a.m. on the 18th of April and remain in force till the 1st of May, 7 a.m.

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Police issues order allowing only vehicles with colour coded stickers to run on streets: Details
Image Credit: CNBC-TV18/Twitter
The Mumbai Commissioner of Police has issued an order stating that only colour-coded vehicles will be allowed to operate on the streets in the wake of the second wave of the Coronavirus. The stickers with the colour-code will be available at the local police station, check nakas and toll nakas.

Yellow stickers will be for vehicles involved in essential services such as BMC officials, telephone, media, electricity departments and others. Red stickers will be for doctors, nurses and medical supplies vehicles. Green stickers will be for vehicles supplying vegetables.

The order will come into effect at 7 a.m. on the 18th of April and remain in force till the 1st of May, 7 a.m. The stickers will have to be stuck on the front and back of every vehicle. Maharashtra has been suffering greatly due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Unavailability of hospital beds has been reported. The healthcare system in the state is undergoing a great crisis as well.

Searched termsMumbai colour code stickers
