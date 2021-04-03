It’s been merely two weeks since it was reported how a clash between Punjab police and Nihang Sikhs, cost a policeman both his hands in Patiala, Punjab. Now, a similar shocking incident has come to the fore from Himachal Pradesh. According to Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, a Nihang Sikh identified as Tej Singh allegedly attacked two locals in Mandayali village in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh over a small argument. While one victim’s four fingers were chopped off, the other received severe injuries on the head.

The incident occurred late on Wednesday evening. Infuriated for being refused a lift on the bike, the accused brutally attacked the bike owner Balveer (40) with his Kirpan (sword), chopping off four fingers of his left hand. The accused also attacked another local named Dhaniram who tried to intervene, leaving his head injured severely.

After the attack, Tej Singh allegedly ran into a nearby forest. The locals who were present at the spot ran behind the accused and caught him. After beating him up they handed him over to the police. Bilaspur police have registered a case against him under section 307 of the IPC and began investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the victims namely Balveer and Dhaniram were rushed to the Civil Hospital, in Naina Devi, Ghawandal, Himachal Pradesh. After giving them first aid, the doctors at Ghawandal Hospital referred the two to Anandpur Sahib, where Balveer’s severed fingers were fixed. Dhaniram’s also received stitches on his head. The two victims were sent back home.

Narrating what transpired that evening, Balveer said that he was on his way home when a Nihang Sikh stopped him. Without saying anything, the Nihang hopped onto Blaveer’s bike and demanded that he be dropped to Shri Anandpur Sahib. “I told him that I have to go only till Mandayali and that Anandpur Sahib is far away from my house, but he insisted that I take him to Anandpur Sahib”, recalled Balveer, adding that when Balveer refused to give in to his demand, the angered accused got off the bike and suddenly attacked him with the sword.

“It happened all so suddenly that I could not understand anything. The Nihang all of a sudden mounted an attack on me with his sword (kirpan). In an attempt to save my life, I lost four fingers of my left hand”, rued the victim.

After attacking Balveer, when the accused was trying to flee, Dhaniram, the other victim who was standing there, tried to grab the accused. The Nihang then hit Dhaniram on his head with the sword. Wounding both, Nihang ran towards the forest. The other locals gathered there, ran behind the accused, held him and handed him over to the police.