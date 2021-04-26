Multiple private hospitals in Noida were pulled up for admitting patients with little need or no need for hospitalization and for sensationalizing the shortage of oxygen and other medical essentials when there was none.

As per reports, Various city hospitals were inspected by the District Magistrate(DM) and Chief Medical Officer(CMO) of Noida who got the hospitals to free up nearly 200 Covid beds that were occupied by patients who actually didn’t require hospitalization. The beds were made free for critical patients in need of hospitalization.

प्राइवेट अस्पतालों ने बिना वजह भर्ती कर लिए थे मरीज, स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने की कार्रवाई; 200 बेड खाली करवाए. Noida DM also finds that some hospitals exaggerated news of O2 shortage. Delhi Deputy CM also accused some hospitals of fear mongering today https://t.co/9UQoaeHGeA — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) April 25, 2021

As per a report in India Today, the hospitals where beds were freed are: GIMS, Yatharth, Kailash, Sharda, JayPee, Fortis, Prakash, Sector 39 Covid hospital, Indogulf, JR hospital, SRS hospital, Surya, and Metro Hospital.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday that several people had occupied beds in private hospitals of Noida and Greater Noida without being in need of them.

Following an inspection by the health department, an official indicated that strict action will be taken against those private hospitals which took to social media raising an alarm of shortage of medical oxygen which turned out to be baseless and “fact less”.

Action to be taken against private hospitals that kept beds occupied with patients who didn’t need them

As per reports, District Magistrate Suhas LY conducted a virtual meeting with senior administration and health officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Deepak Ohri, to discuss the grave mismanagement at private hospitals and other issues related to the Covid-19 situation. He has ordered the committee to submit a report on the same.

District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said, “The DM made it clear to all officials that every Coivid-19 patient in the district should be provided all facilities as per the instructions of the state government.”

“On the DM’s directions, the CMO and his team reviewed the ground situation in several hospitals on Friday and found that several patients in some private hospitals were occupying beds although they do not need to be hospitalized. On the other hand, some private hospitals have put out “factless” information related to the availability of medical oxygen in the district through social media which has been taken very seriously by the district administration,” he added.

“DM Suhas has asked CMO Ohri to present a report based on the review of hospitals on Friday where people were found occupying beds without any requirement so that strict action could be taken against such facilities,” Chauhan concluded in the statement.

Hospitals asked to not turn away critical patients

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Sunday that all Covid-19 hospitals in Uttar Pradesh will be required to publicly announce the number of vacant beds twice a day.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials on Sunday to ensure that no hospital in Uttar Pradesh will turn away patients that require hospitalization to treat Covid-19 and if state-run hospitals are short of beds, the patients can be sent to private hospitals for which the expenses will be taken care by the government.