Friday, April 2, 2021
Pakistan flag hoisted on polling day in Assam, locals burn it down chanting ‘Pakistan Murdabad’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’: Details

Several people pulled down the flag and tore it off. They then set the flag on fire with resounding chants of 'Pakistan Murdabad', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan flag being burnt by locals
On Thursday (April 1), locals burnt down a Pakistan flag that was hoisted by miscreants in the Gorkuchi area in Rangia town in the Kamrup rural district of Assam. The Pakistan flag was hoisted in Rangia town on the day it went to the polls.

As per reports, the flag was discovered at around 9 AM in the morning. It was hoisted on a bamboo stick on a mud hill along the roadside. Soon, several people gathered to catch a glimpse of the flag. They have accused unidentified miscreants of destroying the unity of Rangua.

A local informed, “I was coming from my home at around 9 AM when I noticed the flag…In Rangia, we are all living in unity but some vested people are trying to break it.” A video of the flag has now surfaced on social media.

Later, several people pulled down the flag and tore it off. They then set the flag on fire with resounding chants of ‘Pakistan Murdabad’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. The police have taken cognisance of the matter but no case has been registered so far. Given that voting for the 2nd phase of Assam State Legislative elections took place on Thursday in Rangia, political parties accused one another of leveraging the incident for political gains.

The Opposition parties have accused the ruling BJP of ‘mischief’ and diverting the public discourse from supposedly ‘real election issues’. “This is the handiwork of the ruling BJP which is trying to malign the Mahajot,” accused a member of the grand Opposition alliance. On the contrary, the BJP has accused the Opposition of spinning narratives against it and derail its momentum through such failed attempts.

