Coronavirus: Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donates to PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies, urges other cricketers to do same

Pat Cummins donated AUD 50,000 which amounts to little over INR 29 lakhs

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donated AUD 50,000 to PM CARES for oxygen supplies
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins on Monday took to Twitter to announce he has donated Australian Dollars 50,000 to the PM CARES Fund specifically for the purchase of oxygen supplies.

Cummins said that India is a country he has come to love dearly over the years and the suffering saddens him greatly. He expressed concerns over appropriateness of IPL at a time when the country is suffering. However, he also acknowledged that cricket may help give people some respite when things are so badly affected otherwise.

He said that as cricketers, the player have a position of privilege and hence he has contributed to PM CARES Fund in hopes the help would reach millions of people. He also urged fellow IPL players to contribute. He has donated Australian Dollars 50,000, which amounts to little over Rs 29 lakh.

“I know my donation isn’t much in the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference to someone,” he said in his statement.

