Thursday, April 29, 2021
Updated:

Did Priyanka Gandhi really arrange for oxygen at Medanta Hospital, Lucknow from Chhattisgarh? Here is what we know

A Delhi-based NGO had arranged for oxygen tanker at Medanta Hospital, Lucknow, when the levels were at critical stage

OpIndia Staff
Did Priyanka Gandhi arrange for oxygen tanker at Medanta, Lucknow?
Earlier this week, several media outlets carried the news that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had arranged for oxygen at Medanta Hospital, Lucknow.

Bhaskar report

Bhaskar reported that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel for oxygen and he sent one tanker of oxygen for Lucknow.

OneIndia report

Similar news were shared by other media portals.

Congress leader Lalan Kumar had also shared images of the oxygen tank crediting Priyanka Gandhi for the oxygen supply from Chhattisgarh.

However, the reports have now emerged that the oxygen in Medanta Hospital in Lucknow was arranged for by an NGO based in Delhi. As per a report by the Indian Express, the hospital administration is unaware of any political connection of oxygen supply.

Indian Express report on Medanta

As per the report, Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor said that a Delhi-based NGO arranged for the oxygen cylinder to be sent at critical level. “I do not have any information about any political link,” hes aid.

