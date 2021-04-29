Earlier this week, several media outlets carried the news that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had arranged for oxygen at Medanta Hospital, Lucknow.
Bhaskar reported that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel for oxygen and he sent one tanker of oxygen for Lucknow.
Similar news were shared by other media portals.
कांग्रेस महासचिव एवं उत्तर प्रदेश प्रभारी श्रीमती @priyankagandhi जी ने दी लखनऊ वासियों को राहत। छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @bhupeshbaghel जी द्वारा भेजी गई ऑक्सीजन लखनऊ के मेदांता हॉस्पिटल पहुँची।— Lalan Kumar (@LalanKumarINC) April 28, 2021
ऑक्सीजन गैस लखनऊ की जनता को समर्पित। pic.twitter.com/7ZinnuTtoE
Congress leader Lalan Kumar had also shared images of the oxygen tank crediting Priyanka Gandhi for the oxygen supply from Chhattisgarh.
However, the reports have now emerged that the oxygen in Medanta Hospital in Lucknow was arranged for by an NGO based in Delhi. As per a report by the Indian Express, the hospital administration is unaware of any political connection of oxygen supply.
As per the report, Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor said that a Delhi-based NGO arranged for the oxygen cylinder to be sent at critical level. “I do not have any information about any political link,” hes aid.