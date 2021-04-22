Thursday, April 22, 2021
Priyanka Gandhi’s Twitter faux pas, takes three attempts for condolence tweet

Sitaram Yechury's son Ashish succumbed to Chinese coronavirus earlier today after battling for two weeks in hospital.

OpIndia Staff
Priyanka Gandhi's embarrassing Twitter faux pas
79

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while expressing her condolence on Sitaram Yechury’s son’s demise, ended up with quite an embarrassing faux pas.

At first, she ended up condoling death of Sitaram Kesari’s son, when in reality, it is Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury who lost his son. At 10:34, she tweeted her condolences to Sitaram Kesari and his family.

Priyanka Gandhi’s now-deleted tweet condoling death of Sitaram Kesari’s son.

Sitaram Kesari is past Congress President and has not been a favourite with the Gandhi family. He who served as Congress’ party president from 1996 to 1998 after which he was unceremoniously removed to make way for Sonia Gandhi. He was reportedly locked up in the bathroom at Congress headquarters in Akbar Road so he could not stop Sonia from entering the office with her supporters to take over as party president.

Reply to Priyanka Gandhi’s now-deleted tweet

As one can see, a Twitter user had tried to correct Priyanka Gandhi whether it should Sitaram Kesari or Sitaram Yechury in her tweet. Original tweet of Priyanka Gandhi now stands deleted.

Priyanka Gandhi fan account

However, her fan accounts have still kept their copy-paste message condoling death of ‘Sitaram Kesari’s son’ on their timelines.

Soon, her social media team must have scrambled together and stepped in for the actual condolence message that should have gone up from Priyanka Gandhi’s account.

Except, the person handling Priyanka Gandhi’s account ended up tweeting the content they received as is. This was her tweet at 10:36 AM, two minutes after her first tweet on Sitaram Kesari.

As can be seen, her condolence tweet had ‘Please tweet’ before her actual message that showed that the condolence message was copied-pasted from WhatsApp or other such tool.

Soon, this tweet was also deleted and finally, in third attempt, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra managed to tweet the proper condolence message to correct recipient.

At 10:38 AM, four minutes after her first tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted correct condolence message to correct intended recipient on third attempt.

Yechury's son Ashish succumbed to Chinese coronavirus earlier today after battling for two weeks in hospital.

