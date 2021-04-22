On April 21, an incident of stone-pelting on Police personnel took place outside Jama Masjid in Sanganer, Rajasthan. As per reports, a large crowd comprising people from the particular community were gathered outside Jama Masjid even after the curfew in the area due to the Covid-19 surge. When the Police tried to disperse them, they started pelting stones.

As per media reports, the administration had imposed curfew in the region to curb the rising cases of Covid-19 infection. However, the movement of people and public gatherings in the mosque continued. The Sanganer Police arrived at the scene to talk to the mosque administration. During that time, the crowd present in the mosque attacked the Police personnel. Several vehicles were also damaged in the attack.

It has to be noted that amidst a surge in Covid-19 cases, Section 144 has been imposed in the state of Rajasthan till May 21. Under section 144, it is illegal to gather in a crowded manner anywhere, including the religious places. The Police had arrived at the scene to disperse the crowd and got attacked. The Police are trying to identify those who had pelted stones and violated Section 144. Further action as per law will be taken once they are identified.

DCP Abhijit Singh had arrived at the spot to control the situation, as per a report by Zee Rajasthan. The police are trying to identify and arrest the anti-social elements which engaged in stone pelting at the mosque.

The covid-19 situation in Rajasthan

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajasthan reported 14,622 new Covid-19 cases on April 21. 10,795 were reported recovered on the same day, and 62 lost their lives to Covid-19 related complications. With 80,981 tests performed on Wednesday, the positive ratio was at 18.1%. The state has been consistently showing a high positive ratio for the last ten days.