Propagandist-in-Chief Rajdeep Sardesai received multiple awards at the ENBA Awards on Saturday. He received awards in a variety of categories. Incidentally, the awards come only a few months after Rajdeep Sardesai was forced off air for peddling fake news during the Republic Day Riots.

Thank you all for the kind words for the #enbaAwards . The awards are a tribute to my colleagues at @IndiaToday who work very hard on each show, are never seen in front of camera. Thanks also to my ‘friends’ on social media. Your criticism makes me stronger! Nishkama Karma!🙏👍 pic.twitter.com/9QqoEBwRNG — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 4, 2021

Rajdeep Sardesai received awards for Best Anchor, Best News Coverage: National, Best Talk Show, Best News Coverage: International and Best Business Programme categories in English. Only in January, he was kicked off air for about a month for airing fake news about the death of a protester during the Republic Day riots.

While Navreet had died after the tractor he was driving to break police barricades turned turtle, Sardesai put up a tweet claiming that he was shot at by police. He even went on to make the claims live on air. He had said on air that he was shown the body of the farmer with bullet injury on the head. However, the video footage released by Delhi Police show that he died after his tractor turned turtle while he tried to break police barricades.

Rajdeep Sardesai had also suffered a lot of embarrassment recently when he had participated in the fake controversy over the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. After his prolonged absence, he was reinstated by India Today on the 23rd of February.