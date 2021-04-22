Thursday, April 22, 2021
Rakesh Tikait organises Iftar party while protesting, declares Ghazipur border his ‘home’ even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Despite being held responsible for occupying public space and deliberately interrupting the transportation of medical oxygen supply critical to saving the lives of Covid-19 infected patients, Tikait declared the Ghazipur border as their home.

OpIndia Staff
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait organizes Iftar party at Ghazipur border
1

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait gave a miss to all Covid-19 norms at an Iftar party organized at the Ghazipur border at a time when the nation recorded over 3 lakh new coronavirus cases.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Tikait can be seen dining in close proximity to a large group at the protesting site.

More than the party, it is Rakesh Tikait’s response justifying the Iftar party that has stumped the nation. 

“Gathering of 50 people is permitted by the government. There were 22-35 people. Nobody met with each other, no one shook hands,” Tikait said despite the video showing otherwise. 

Tikait declares Ghazipur as his home

Despite being held responsible for occupying public space and deliberately interrupting the transportation of medical oxygen supply critical to saving the lives of Covid-19 infected patients, Tikait declared the Ghazipur border as their home.

“Farmers are at their home. Where else will we ask them to go? Is Corona spreading from here? We’ve been living here for the last 5 months, it’s our home now…Many farmers took the vaccine but are struggling to get the 2nd dose. We’ve told officers to set up camp here,” he added.

The unfortunate statement was made at a time when the national capital recorded 24000 new coronavirus cases and the city is facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds and testing facilities depleting rapidly. 

To add to the woes of the country battling the second wave of the coronavirus, the Bhartiya Kisan Union has announced a march to Delhi on April 21 in order to protest against the Farm laws.

Stir to continue

The farmer leader insisted that the protest will not be called off brushing off the gravity of the pandemic. “Lockdown may be imposed in the entire country, but the farmers’ stir will continue. The requisite Covid guidelines will be followed by the farmers sitting at the protest sites,” Tikait informed.

While on his visit to Jammu, Tikait had asserted that the ‘farmers’ agitation was not Shaheen Bagh that can be ended in the name of coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

