Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Home News Reports Gujarat: Reliance Industries to set up 1000-bed Covid hospital with oxygen supply facility in...
News Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Reliance Industries to set up 1000-bed Covid hospital with oxygen supply facility in Jamnagar

Of the total 1,000 beds, 400 will be made operational by the next Sunday, a statement released by the Gujarat government said. The company will also employ its strength to add the remaining 600 beds in a week's time.

OpIndia Staff
Mukesh Ambani's RIL to build 1,000 bed hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar
Mukesh Ambani(Source: YouTube)
1

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited(RIL) will set up a 1,000-bed hospital with an oxygen supply facility in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

Of the total 1,000 beds, 400 will be made operational by the next Sunday, a statement released by the Gujarat government said. The company will also employ its strength to add remaining 600 beds in a week’s time.

Amidst the increasing COVID-19 surge in Gujarat, chief minister Vijay Rupani had asked the Indian billionaire to help the state in its fight against the pandemic. Heeding to Rupani’s request, Mukesh Ambani assured him that Reliance family stands with the government in service of the people in this crisis of COVID-19 outbreak.

“Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani spoke to RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani to request him for a 1,000-bed Covid- hospital in Jamnagar. In a prompt response to CM’s appeal, RIL chairman assured the government to set up the hospital in this hour of crisis for the benefit of people of Gujarat,” a press note by the State government said.

The officials have been reportedly directed to start working on the project immediately. The state government has extended assistance in the terms of manpower or human resource required for the hospital. Meanwhile, the equipment, machinery and supportive infrastructure will be set up by Reliance Industries.

The hospital will specially benefit the people of Jamnagar, Dwarka, Porbandar and adjoining districts, the Gujarat government note said.

Reliance supplies oxygen from its Jamnagar refinery free of cost to Maharashtra

Earlier this month, Reliance had sent oxygen to Maharashtra free of cost from its Gujarat refinery. Maharashtra was then facing an acute shortage of oxygen because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. A Reliance official, who asked not to be identified due to the company’s internal policy, informed that Reliance was diverting some oxygen streams meant for its petroleum coke gasification units after making it suitable for medical use.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsReliance Hospital, Jamnagar Refinery RIL, Mukesh Ambani help
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The Scroll publishes misleading headline to attack the UP govt for filing FIR in fake oxygen SOS case in Amethi

OpIndia Staff -
The concerned person had created sensation over a false emergency. The police served him a notice under section 41 of the CrPC and has let him go with a warning.
Social Media

Journalist who sought toilet routine of Mamata Banerjee in a Clubhouse discussion finally concedes BJP has worked on the ground in Bengal: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Sakshi Joshi recently admitted in a discussion on Twitter Spaces that BJP has worked on the ground in West Bengal

CoWIN portal crashes as registration for vaccination begin for 18+, few lucky ones manage to register

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While the vaccination drive will be open for 18+ people from 1st May, the registration started on April 28

Union govt allows conversion of liquid nitrogen tankers to liquid oxygen tankers, PESO issues detailed guidelines

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PESO said that traditionally conversion of nitrogen tankers into oxygen tankers was not agreed due to risks associated with it

Maharashtra govt had fired 25% of contractual health workers in January thinking Covid-19 is over, faces shortage of staff now

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra govt fired the health workers who were hired on a contract basis in April last year under National Health Mission

CM of India’s richest state yet to take decision on free vaccines as the nation gears up for Chinese coronavirus vaccination

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The BMC on Tuesday announced that inoculation of beneficiaries from the 18-44 age group will be carried out only at private vaccination centres in Mumbai.

Recently Popular

News Reports

85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

OpIndia Staff -
The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Tripura District Magistrate raids wedding, thrashes guests, beats up Purohit, grabs groom by collar

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the Tripura West DM is seen pulling the groom by his collar, thrashing the priest at a wedding in Agartala.
Read more
Crime

Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe and boyfriend Niyaz Ahemed arrested for murdering her brother, had decapitated his head too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Kannada actress by the name of Shanaya Katwe was arrested by the Hubballi Rural police in connection to the gruesome murder of her brother.
Read more
News Reports

Registration for COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 to start from 4 PM on April 28

OpIndia Staff -
India is all set to embark on the fourth phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive starting May 1 and anyone from 18 years and above stand eligible to get the vaccine
Read more
Editor's picks

Watch the ad that made Congress workers go on a rampage, vandalising Storia Foods office in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Storia Foods had to pull down the ad after Congress workers rampaged their Mumbai office
Read more
Opinions

What does an Indian liberal do with the money they get for writing tragedy porn?

Abhishek Banerjee -
How many European parliaments are discussing how to help India during the Covid-19 crisis like they supposedly did for “farmers” of Punjab?
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,188FansLike
533,997FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com