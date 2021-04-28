Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited(RIL) will set up a 1,000-bed hospital with an oxygen supply facility in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

Of the total 1,000 beds, 400 will be made operational by the next Sunday, a statement released by the Gujarat government said. The company will also employ its strength to add remaining 600 beds in a week’s time.

Amidst the increasing COVID-19 surge in Gujarat, chief minister Vijay Rupani had asked the Indian billionaire to help the state in its fight against the pandemic. Heeding to Rupani’s request, Mukesh Ambani assured him that Reliance family stands with the government in service of the people in this crisis of COVID-19 outbreak.

“Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani spoke to RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani to request him for a 1,000-bed Covid- hospital in Jamnagar. In a prompt response to CM’s appeal, RIL chairman assured the government to set up the hospital in this hour of crisis for the benefit of people of Gujarat,” a press note by the State government said.

The officials have been reportedly directed to start working on the project immediately. The state government has extended assistance in the terms of manpower or human resource required for the hospital. Meanwhile, the equipment, machinery and supportive infrastructure will be set up by Reliance Industries.

The hospital will specially benefit the people of Jamnagar, Dwarka, Porbandar and adjoining districts, the Gujarat government note said.

Reliance supplies oxygen from its Jamnagar refinery free of cost to Maharashtra

Earlier this month, Reliance had sent oxygen to Maharashtra free of cost from its Gujarat refinery. Maharashtra was then facing an acute shortage of oxygen because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. A Reliance official, who asked not to be identified due to the company’s internal policy, informed that Reliance was diverting some oxygen streams meant for its petroleum coke gasification units after making it suitable for medical use.