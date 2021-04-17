Saturday, April 17, 2021
Republic Day violence: Hours after getting bail, Deep Sidhu gets arrested by Delhi Crime Branch

Only hours ago, Deep Sidhu had been granted bail by a Delhi Court. Additional Sessions Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen ordered bail to Sidhu subject to his furnishing personal bond with two local sureties in the sum of Rs 30,000 each to the satisfaction of the court.

OpIndia Staff
Actor Deep Sidhu
Only hours after Delhi Court granted bail to Deep Sidhu in the Republic Day violence case, Delhi Crime Branch has reportedly arrested him again.

While granting him bail, the court has asked Deep Sidhu to surrender his passport to IO, mention the mobile number used by him while ensuring that the number is switched on mode throughout with location activated and shared with the IO at all times. 

Actor Deep Sidhu arrested for his role in ginning up riots in New Delhi in the wake of Tractor Rally

On February 9, the special cell of Delhi Police had arrested actor and Khalistani supporter Deep Sidhu for his role in instigating violence and the vandalisation at Red Fort on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor rally. As per reports, Sidhu was traced by Delhi Police using advanced surveillance technology.

Earlier on February 3, Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 Lakh each for information leading to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh, who had gone into hiding following the violence that erupted in New Delhi in the wake of tractor rally on 26 January 2021. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh was also announced.

Sidhu had gone into hiding since the day of the Red Fort violence and has been releasing social media videos to blame other ‘farmer leaders’ who have spoken against him. The Khalistani supporters had brutally attacked the security personnel and police officials stationed at Red Fort, they had disrespected India’s national flag by hoisting two other flags with Sikh symbols on the Red Fort. In a video, Khalistani rioters were seen pushing Delhi Police personnel from the top of a high wall, severely injuring hundreds of them.

