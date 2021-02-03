Delhi Police is putting more pressure on the main accused of Red Fort rioters, including Deep Sidhu, Jugraj and others. On February 3, Delhi Police announced a cash reward of Rs 1 Lakh each for information leading to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh was also announced.

As per reports, the Delhi Police crime branch has formed 13 teams under the leadership of joint commissioner BK Singh to investigate the case. DCP Joey Turki, DCP Bhishan Singh and DCP Monica Bhardwaj are also part of the investigating teams. So far, they have identified 50 rioters. The police have seized 14 tractors used in the violence. Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh and two others were involved in hoisting two flags with the holy Sikh symbol of Red Fort and inciting people to violence.

Lookout notice against Deep Sidhu and others

The Delhi Police has issued a lookout notice against Deep Sidhu, Lakha Sidhana and Jugraj Singh as they were reported missing since January 26 incident at Red Fort. Though Deep Sidhu has been releasing videos on social media, his whereabouts are unknown to date. There are speculations that Sidhu is currently hiding in Bihar. Police have issued photographs of 12 people who also perpetrated the violence.