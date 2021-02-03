Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Republic Day Riots: Delhi Police announces reward for information leading to arrest of Deep Sidhu, Lakha Sidana and others

Earlier, the Delhi Police had also issued Look Out Circular for Deep Sidhu. He was amongst the rioting mob which unfurled a saffron triangular flag and a yellow rectangular flag with the holy Sikh symbol on the Red Fort during Republic Day riots.

OpIndia Staff
Deep Sidhu
Reward announced for arrest of Deep Sidhu and others involved in Republic Day riots (Image: Zee News)
Delhi Police is putting more pressure on the main accused of Red Fort rioters, including Deep Sidhu, Jugraj and others. On February 3, Delhi Police announced a cash reward of Rs 1 Lakh each for information leading to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh was also announced.

As per reports, the Delhi Police crime branch has formed 13 teams under the leadership of joint commissioner BK Singh to investigate the case. DCP Joey Turki, DCP Bhishan Singh and DCP Monica Bhardwaj are also part of the investigating teams. So far, they have identified 50 rioters. The police have seized 14 tractors used in the violence. Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh and two others were involved in hoisting two flags with the holy Sikh symbol of Red Fort and inciting people to violence.

Delhi Police has started clamping down on Deep Sidhu, the mastermind of the violence that took place at Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26, i.e. Republic Day. Delhi Police has announced a reward of one lakh on four people, including Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh. These people were involved in hoisting the religious flag on the Red Fort and inciting people to violence.

Lookout notice against Deep Sidhu and others

The Delhi Police has issued a lookout notice against Deep Sidhu, Lakha Sidhana and Jugraj Singh as they were reported missing since January 26 incident at Red Fort. Though Deep Sidhu has been releasing videos on social media, his whereabouts are unknown to date. There are speculations that Sidhu is currently hiding in Bihar. Police have issued photographs of 12 people who also perpetrated the violence.

