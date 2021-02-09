The special cell of Delhi Police has finally arrested actor and Khalistani supporter Deep Sidhu for his role in instigating violence and the vandalisation at Red Fort on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor rally. As per reports, Sidhu was traced by Delhi Police using advanced surveillance technology.

Big breakthrough: Delhi Police's special cell has arrested Punjab actor Deep Sidhu in Red Fort riots case. Operation by DCP Sanjeev Yadav. Tracked using advanced technical surveillance. pic.twitter.com/coKOtEKmut — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) February 9, 2021

Times Group’s Raj Shekhar Jha informed that Sidhu was tracked down and arrested in an operation led by Delhi Police’s DCP Sanjeev Yadav. Sidhu was seen in the video footage of the Red Fort violence. He was absconding since then.

On February 3, Delhi Police announced a cash reward of Rs 1 Lakh each for information leading to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh was also announced.

Sidhu has been hiding since the day of the Red Fort violence and has been releasing social media videos to blame other ‘farmer leaders’ who have spoken against him. The Khalistani supporters had brutally attacked the security personnel and police officials stationed at Red Fort, they had disrespected India’s national flag by hoisting two other flags with Sikh symbols on the Red Fort. In a video, Khalistani rioters were seen pushing Delhi Police personnel from the top of a high wall, severely injuring hundreds of them.