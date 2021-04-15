Thursday, April 15, 2021
Updated:

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut draws ire for holding mega rallies in Karnataka while his party leaders criticise others for election rallies

The netizens were quick to remind Raut of his colleague and fellow-party member Priyanka Chaturvedi's stand on conducting political rallies amidst rising Covid-19 cases

OpIndia Staff
Visuals from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's rally at Belagavi
89

It’s just been a little over 48 hours since Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut blamed the Kumbh Mela and ‘other states’ for the surge in new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. During a media interaction, he boasted of how his state under the impeccable leadership of Uddhav Thackeray imposed restrictions for Gudi Padva, one of the biggest festivals of the state.

However, the very next day the Shiv Sena leader was seen conducting rallies and roadshows in Belagavi in the bordering state of Karnataka for the upcoming bypoll.

The visuals from the rallies of the Shiv Sena leader have left the citizens irked for the callousness shown by Raut during his rallies. To top it all, the MP has been sharing and retweeting news pieces and photos of the rally on his Twitter timeline.

Sanjay Raut retweeted a news piece by TV9 on his rally at Belagavi

Ironically, Raut’s fellow party member Priyanka Chaturvedi was seen taking a jibe at the BJP for conducting political rallies in farway states amidst the second wave of the pandemic in a rather poetic tweet.

She also requested the EC to implement Covid appropriate norms for the rally but sadly failed to caution her party leader and colleague.

The netizens were quick to remind both the leaders of their stand on the rising Covid cases in their state as well as the country.

Another netizen questioned the leader for blaming other states while flouting the norms himself and also shared some images from the rally.

Bypoll election in Belagavi

The Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll is scheduled to be conducted on April 17. While the face-off is primarily between the BJP and the Congress, Shiv Sena is looking to play the spoilsport by extending its support to the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti.

“Shiv Sena will campaign for the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti candidate Shubham Shelke in the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll,” Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

It is imperative to note that the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti party acts as a single issue political party demanding the merger of Belagavi district in Maharashtra cutting it off from Karanataka.

The bypoll was necessitated after Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi lost his life to Covid-19 last year.

