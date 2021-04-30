‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar has passed away after being infected with the novel Coronavirus. She breathed her last at the Anand Hospital in Meerut on Friday.

Chandra Tomar was admitted to the hospital on Monday after developing a breathing problem. She gained widespread popularity after she picked up shooting after crossing the age of 60. She also inspired a Bollywood movie and is believed to be the oldest sharp shooter in the world.

She was admitted to a Meerut hospital on April 26 after she tested positive for COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GskaCzQYL5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 30, 2021

One journalist had prematurely tweeted the news of her death in 2019, prompting her to respond, “You’re in a hurry.”

Chandro Tomar, nicknamed ‘Shooter Dadi’, is a sharpshooter from Johri village in Bagpat, Uttar Pradesh. She learnt shooting in 1999 when she was in her 60s and has won over 30 national championships.

Chandro Tomar was 90 years old at the time of her death. People on social media are expressing their sadness and shock over her demise.