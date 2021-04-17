J&K: Cop arrested for threatening violence against Army, terminated from service

On Friday (April 16), the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a Special Police Officer (SPO) under the stringent anti-terror law in Frisal village in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

As per reports, the SPO has been identified as one Saima Akhter. She was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for glorifying terrorism and obstructing government officials in their duty. Akhter was also terminated from her job. Her arrest came at the backdrop of a verbal confrontation between the ex-SPO and the army, during which she threatened violence against them.

The armed personnel had received specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists in Frisal village. As such, they conducted a search operation in the area on Wednesday (April 14). However, the operation came to a halt when Saima Akhter resisted and even turned violent. She reportedly issued threats glorifying violence against the Army and captured the video of the confrontation on her personal cell phone. The police informed that she later uploaded the video on social media in a bid to disrupt the search operation.

Saima Akhter threatens violence against the Army

In the contentious video, Saima Akhter could be heard objecting to the presence of the Army in the village. “Why do you come again and again? Go to the houses where militants are. You don’t even allow us to have our sehri … If you have to search our house, first remove your shoes.” She warned that if anything happened to her mother, she would not spare them.

Furthermore, the ex-SPO warned, “Shut your mouth. We are not going to be scared. This is our Kashmir. You have come from outside. Do whatever you want to do.” she further said, “If they (terrorists) had been here, they would have pumped a burst of fire into your heart.”

FIR registered at the Yaripora Police Station against the accused: Statement by the police

A police spokesman in a statement: “On 14 April 2021, after receiving specific input regarding the presence of militants in Karewa Mohallah of village Frisal, a search operation was launched there. During the course of the search, the search party was obstructed by a woman identified as Saima Akther, daughter of Ghulam Nabi Rah of Frisal. The woman resisted the search party and turned violent, and uttered statements glorifying violent actions of militancy. She captured a video through her personal phone and forwarded it on social media platforms with the aim of disrupting the search. Taking cognizance of the matter, the woman has been arrested and subsequently terminated from service. A case under FIR number 19/2021 under section 353 IPC, 13 UAP Act stands registered in Police Station Yaripora and investigation of the case is in progress.”